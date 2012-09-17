" /> " />
Creative Arts Emmy Awards

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actress Martha Plimpton pretends to talk to her outstanding guest actress in a drama series Emmy Award she won for her role as Patti Nyholm in "The Good Wife" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actress Christina Hendricks arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Jeremy Davies kisses his outstanding guest actor in a drama series Emmy for his work in "Justified" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actor and show creator Rob Corddry holds the outstanding special class: short-format live-action entertainment programs Emmy Award for the show "Childrens Hospital" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actor Michael J. Fox poses with his wife Tracy Pollan and their twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actress Brenda Strong arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Television personality Padma Lakshmi arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Cast member Malin Akerman holds the outstanding special class: short-format live-action entertainment programs Emmy Award for the show "Childrens Hospital" as she laughs with others backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actress Erinn Hayes has fellow cast member Rob Huebel take a personal photo of her with the outstanding special class: short-format live-action entertainment programs Emmy Award for the show "Childrens Hospital" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Producer Olivia Harrison, widow of former Beatles group member George Harrison, poses with her outstanding nonfiction special Emmy Award for her work on "George Harrison: Living In The Material World" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actress Morena Baccarin arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Cast member Maria Canals-Barrera poses with the outstanding children's program Emmy award for "Wizards Of Waverly Place" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actress Melissa McCarthy arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actress Maya Rudolph arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actress Megan Mullally and her husband Nick Offerman arrive at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actress Lake Bell poses for photographers as fiance Scott Campbell looks on at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

(L - R)Actresses Erinn Hayes, Lake Bell, Megan Mullally and Malin Akerman pose with the outstanding special class: short-format live-action entertainment programs Emmy Award for the show "Childrens Hospital" backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Producer and host Neil Patrick Harris poses with his outstanding special class programs Emmy award for his work on the 65th Annual Tony Awards backstage at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 9月 18日 星期二

Actress Emily Deschanel arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

20 / 20

