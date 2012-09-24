版本:
2012年 9月 24日 星期一

Milan Fashion Week

<p>A model displays a creation from the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, checks her phone before the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model checks her phone backstage before the Beachwear Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation of DSquared 2 Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>Nicole Minetti, former Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's former dental hygienist and member of the Lombardy regional council, presents a creation from Parah new generation Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>U.S. actress Sharon Stone speaks with the media before the charity dinner for The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR)'s during Milan's Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona </p>

<p>A model poses for pictures outside backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Fendi's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Gianfranco Ferre's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation of Dolce &amp; Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation of DSquared2 Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation of Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model poses for photographers backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model is pictured with playing cards holding her hair in place as she waits backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model poses for photographers backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A hair stylist smiles as she holds a cup of coffee backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>Makeup brushes backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>A model eats backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>Italian designer Giorgio Armani poses with models at the end of Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model poses for pictures in the backstage of the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>A model wears a pair of shoes from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>Italian designer Frida Giannini acknowledges the applause on the catwalk at the end of Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A model poses for photographers backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model has her make up done backstage before a showing of the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>A model poses for pictures backstage during the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>Models display creations from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A woman looks at her iPad tablet after the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model has her hair done backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>Models display creations from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A shoe from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection is seen at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

