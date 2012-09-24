版本:
Primetime Emmy Awards

<p>Claire Danes and Britsh actor Damian Lewis hold their Emmy awards for outstanding lead actress and actor in a drama series for their roles in "Homeland" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Claire Danes and Britsh actor Damian Lewis hold their Emmy awards for outstanding lead actress and actor in a drama series for their roles in "Homeland" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Aaron Paul (R) is congratulated by fellow actor Giancarlo Esposito after Paul won the award for outstanding supporting actor for a drama series for his role in "Breaking Bad" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Aaron Paul (R) is congratulated by fellow actor Giancarlo Esposito after Paul won the award for outstanding supporting actor for a drama series for his role in "Breaking Bad" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jon Cryer holds up the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in "Two and a Half Men" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jon Cryer holds up the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in "Two and a Half Men" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Presenters Kat Dennings and Jon Cryer hand out the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series to Julie Bowen (R) for "Modern Family" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Presenters Kat Dennings and Jon Cryer hand out the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series to Julie Bowen (R) for "Modern Family" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Tracy Morgan lies onstage, pretending to have passed out, as host Jimmy Kimmel stages a Facebook and Twitter stunt at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Tracy Morgan lies onstage, pretending to have passed out, as host Jimmy Kimmel stages a Facebook and Twitter stunt at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "Veep" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "Veep" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Eric Stonestreet (R) is congratulated by co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson as he takes the stage to accept the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Modern Family" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Eric Stonestreet (R) is congratulated by co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson as he takes the stage to accept the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Modern Family" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Eric Stonestreet accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Modern Family" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Eric Stonestreet accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Modern Family" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Kevin Costner poses with his award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie for "Hatfields &amp; McCoys" backstage at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Kevin Costner poses with his award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie for "Hatfields & McCoys" backstage at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Julianne Moore gives a thumbs down sign after winning the award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Game Change" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. The gesture was in reference to Sarah Palin's opinion of the performance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Julianne Moore gives a thumbs down sign after winning the award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Game Change" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. The gesture was in reference to Sarah Palin's opinion of the performance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Howard Gordon thanks writer Gideon Raff (L) and writing partner Alex Gansa (R) as they accept the award for outstanding writing in a drama series for "Homeland" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Howard Gordon thanks writer Gideon Raff (L) and writing partner Alex Gansa (R) as they accept the award for outstanding writing in a drama series for "Homeland" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jon Stewart carries water and a banana as he runs back to his seat during a commercial break at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jon Stewart carries water and a banana as he runs back to his seat during a commercial break at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jon Stewart accepts the award for outstanding variety, music or comedy series for "The Daily Show" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jon Stewart accepts the award for outstanding variety, music or comedy series for "The Daily Show" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Danny Strong accepts the award for outstanding writing for a miniseries or movie for "Game Change" from presenter Lucy Liu at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Danny Strong accepts the award for outstanding writing for a miniseries or movie for "Game Change" from presenter Lucy Liu at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Tom Berenger poses with award for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or movie for his role in "Hatfields &amp; McCoys" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Tom Berenger poses with award for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or movie for his role in "Hatfields & McCoys" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Louis C.K. accepts the award for outstanding writing in a comedy series for his show "Louie" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Louis C.K. accepts the award for outstanding writing in a comedy series for his show "Louie" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Aaron Paul raises the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actor for a drama series for his role in "Breaking Bad" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Aaron Paul raises the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actor for a drama series for his role in "Breaking Bad" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Presenter Stephen Colbert tends to Julia Louis-Dreyfus' dress after she accepted the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "Veep" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Presenter Stephen Colbert tends to Julia Louis-Dreyfus' dress after she accepted the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "Veep" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Julie Bowen poses with the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Modern Family" backstage at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Julie Bowen poses with the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Modern Family" backstage at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jessica Lange accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for her role in "American Horror Story" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jessica Lange accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for her role in "American Horror Story" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Ricky Gervais presents the award for outstanding variety, music or comedy series at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ricky Gervais presents the award for outstanding variety, music or comedy series at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>L-R: Producers Jerry Bruckheimer, Elise Doganieri, executive producer Bertram van Munster (2nd R), and producer Jonathan Littman (R) hold the awards for outstanding reality competition show for "The Amazing Race" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

L-R: Producers Jerry Bruckheimer, Elise Doganieri, executive producer Bertram van Munster (2nd R), and producer Jonathan Littman (R) hold the awards for outstanding reality competition show for "The Amazing Race" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Presenters Kat Dennings and Jon Cryer hand out the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series to Julie Bowen (R) for "Modern Family" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Presenters Kat Dennings and Jon Cryer hand out the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series to Julie Bowen (R) for "Modern Family" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Presenter Zooey Deschanel takes the stage to hand out the award for outstanding writing in a comedy series at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Presenter Zooey Deschanel takes the stage to hand out the award for outstanding writing in a comedy series at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Kerry Washington (L), and Julianne Hough arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Kerry Washington (L), and Julianne Hough arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jim Parsons of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jim Parsons of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jimmy Fallon, host of "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jimmy Fallon, host of "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Johnny Galecki of the comedy series "The big Bang Theory" and actress Kelli Garner arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Johnny Galecki of the comedy series "The big Bang Theory" and actress Kelli Garner arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Glenn Close, of the drama series "Damages," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Glenn Close, of the drama series "Damages," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Peter Dinklage of the drama series "Game of Thrones" and his wife Erica Schmidt arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Peter Dinklage of the drama series "Game of Thrones" and his wife Erica Schmidt arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Rich Sommer, of the drama series "Mad Men," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Rich Sommer, of the drama series "Mad Men," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

