版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 17日 星期三 06:25 BJT

Psy's Gangnam style

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central more

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
1 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central more

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
2 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won <more

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
3 / 23
<p>Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan Mcmore

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 23
<p>Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angelesmore

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. Psy jumped to the top of the British pop charts with the quirky dance track "Gangnam Style", an Internet phenomenon that has clocked up more than 300 million views on YouTube. The 34-year-old became the first Korean artist to top the weekly UK chart, helped by the success of a video shot in locations around Gangnam, an upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital, Seoul. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. Psy jumped to the topmore

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. Psy jumped to the top of the British pop charts with the quirky dance track "Gangnam Style", an Internet phenomenon that has clocked up more than 300 million views on YouTube. The 34-year-old became the first Korean artist to top the weekly UK chart, helped by the success of a video shot in locations around Gangnam, an upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital, Seoul. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
6 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won <more

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
7 / 23
<p>Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
8 / 23
<p>Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan Mcmore

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
9 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won <more

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
10 / 23
<p>South Korean rapper Psy poses backstage after presenting an award at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

South Korean rapper Psy poses backstage after presenting an award at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Losmore

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean rapper Psy poses backstage after presenting an award at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy (R) performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy (R) performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-more

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy (R) performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
12 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji <more

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Close
13 / 23
<p>Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan Mcmore

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
14 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy poses during an interview with Reuters before his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy poses during an interview with Reuters before his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012.more

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy poses during an interview with Reuters before his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
15 / 23
<p>Korean rapper-singer Psy appears on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Korean rapper-singer Psy appears on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDmore

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

Korean rapper-singer Psy appears on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
16 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy dances after a news conference at a hotel in Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

South Korean singer Psy dances after a news conference at a hotel in Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kimmore

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy dances after a news conference at a hotel in Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
17 / 23
<p>South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Gardenmore

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
18 / 23
<p>Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angelesmore

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 23
<p>Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
20 / 23
<p>Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
21 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji <more

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Close
22 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won <more

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Elle women

Elle women

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐