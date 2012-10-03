Celebrity style: Claire Danes
Claire Danes poses with her award for outstanding lead actress in a mini-series or movie for "Temple Grandimore
Claire Danes poses with her award for outstanding lead actress in a mini-series or movie for "Temple Grandin" at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angelemore
Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26,more
Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Claire Danes, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries fmore
Actress Claire Danes, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for the film "Temple Grandin", arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 125th Anniversary gala of the Metropolitan Opera in New York March 15, more
Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 125th Anniversary gala of the Metropolitan Opera in New York March 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Claire Danes poses at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the openmore
Actress Claire Danes poses at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Claire Danes arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2011.more
Claire Danes arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayermore
Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Claire Danes poses on the red carpet before the European premiere of "The King's Speech" in Leicestmore
Actress Claire Danes poses on the red carpet before the European premiere of "The King's Speech" in Leicester Square, London October 21, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Claire Danes arrives at the premiere of the film "Valentino: The Last Emperor" in New York March 17more
Actress Claire Danes arrives at the premiere of the film "Valentino: The Last Emperor" in New York March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Claire Danes arrives with Hugh Dancy for the Metropolitan Opera's premiere of "Le Comte Ory" at Linmore
Actress Claire Danes arrives with Hugh Dancy for the Metropolitan Opera's premiere of "Le Comte Ory" at Lincoln Center in New York March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors Claire Danes and fiance Hugh Dancy pose as they arrive at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hmore
Actors Claire Danes and fiance Hugh Dancy pose as they arrive at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Claire Danes arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opmore
Actress Claire Danes arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Claire Danes poses for Reuters to promote her new film ''Stardust'' in Los Angeles July 28, 2007. Rmore
Actress Claire Danes poses for Reuters to promote her new film ''Stardust'' in Los Angeles July 28, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Claire Danes poses at the 61st annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles January 31, more
Actress Claire Danes poses at the 61st annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Claire Danes arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jmore
Actress Claire Danes arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Claire Danes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Art (BAFTA) award ceremony at the Royal more
Claire Danes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Art (BAFTA) award ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Claire Danes poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Californmore
Actress Claire Danes poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Claire Danes gestures as she is honoured as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Hamore
Actress Claire Danes gestures as she is honoured as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Claire Danes poses with the award for best performance by an actress in a drama television series for "Homemore
Claire Danes poses with the award for best performance by an actress in a drama television series for "Homeland" backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni