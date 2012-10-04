版本:
The rise of K-pop

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

South Korean pop group Girls' Generation perform during their concert at Olympic Gymnasium in Seoul, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/S.M. Entertainment

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Kim Junsu, a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol group 2PM performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop girl group Rainbow performs after the first half of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates in Suwon, south of Seoul, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Members of South Korean boy-band 2PM greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol singer SE7EN performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol group SHINee performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Hyuna of South Korean K-pop girl group "4 Minute" performs on stage near the Korea International Circuit of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix in Yeongam, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Members of South Korean boy-band SHINee perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol group BEAST performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Sungmin (2nd L), a member of South Korean boy band Super Junior, speaks during a news conference before their concert "Super Show 4" at Olympic Gymnastics Hall in Seoul, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol group Secret performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Kim Junsu (2nd L), a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

A member of South Korean boy band 2PM gives flowers to fans during the band's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol group 'miss A' performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Members of South Korean girl-band KARA greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Junsu and Yuchun of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Members of South Korean girl-band Secret perform during the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Members of K-pop idol group T-ara waves to the media during a news conference promoting their cable television program "T-ara's pin-up boys" in Seoul, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Members of South Korean girl-band 2NE1 perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Junsu (3rd L), Yuchun (C) and Jaejung (3rd R) of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. JYJ is comprised of three members from group TVXQ, also known as Dongbangshinki. REUTERS/Truth Leem

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

South Korean idol group Miss A perform before boy band 2PM's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Jaejung of South Korean pop group JYJ performs during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol group miss A performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

South Korean singer and actor Rain performs during the 2010 Asia Song Festival celebrating the upcoming G20 Seoul Summit at the Jamsil Main Stadium in Seoul, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

