Daryl Hannah's activism
Actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah is shown in this Wood County, Texas, Sheriff's Office photomore
Actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah is shown in this Wood County, Texas, Sheriff's Office photograph on October 4, 2012. Hannah was arrested in northeast Texas on Thursday after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving machine that was clearing ground for the construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. REUTERS/Wood County Sheriff's Office/Handout
Daryl Hannah protests in front of the White House in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline Amore
Daryl Hannah protests in front of the White House in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, Amore
Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, Amore
Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White Houmore
Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White Houmore
Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in more
Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White Houmore
Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Daryl Hannah (R) listens to Virgin Group chairman, Richard Branson, as they participate in a news conferencmore
Daryl Hannah (R) listens to Virgin Group chairman, Richard Branson, as they participate in a news conference as part of the UN General Assembly debate about climate change, at U.N. Headquarters, in New York, February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East
Daryl Hannah (L) and Canadian scientist David Suzuki take part in a panel discussion about environmental remore
Daryl Hannah (L) and Canadian scientist David Suzuki take part in a panel discussion about environmental responsibility in the media during the Banff World Television Festival in Banff, Alberta, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Daryl Hannah (R) talks to Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis at the 16th annual EMA awards atmore
Daryl Hannah (R) talks to Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis at the 16th annual EMA awards at the Ebell Club in Los Angeles November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daryl Hannah (L) attends the 'A Day at the Beach Paddle Out Protest' held to oppose the nearby constructionmore
Daryl Hannah (L) attends the 'A Day at the Beach Paddle Out Protest' held to oppose the nearby construction of a proposed liquid natural gas (LNG) facility in Malibu, California October 22, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
