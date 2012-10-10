On trend: Canary yellow
Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at Variety's 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Californimore
Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at Variety's 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, California October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angelemore
Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianne Moore of the television movie "Game Change" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Lmore
Actress Julianne Moore of the television movie "Game Change" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 : The Mysterious Land" in Los Angelmore
Actress Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 : The Mysterious Land" in Los Angeles, California February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Paula Patton arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globmore
Actress Paula Patton arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Angelina Jolie arrives for the world premiere of U.S. director Steven Soderbergh's film "Ocean's 13" at themore
Angelina Jolie arrives for the world premiere of U.S. director Steven Soderbergh's film "Ocean's 13" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer Solange Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the more
Singer Solange Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the Fox after party after the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los more
Actress Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the Fox after party after the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Eva Mendes arrives for the launch party of Frank Miller's adaptation of the comic series "The Spirimore
Actress Eva Mendes arrives for the launch party of Frank Miller's adaptation of the comic series "The Spirit" in London December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Actress Ashley Hinshaw arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's "A Night of Firsts" in celebratmore
Actress Ashley Hinshaw arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's "A Night of Firsts" in celebration of the 2012 Golden Globe Award Season and the introduction of Miss Golden Globe in West Hollywood, California December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Television personality and model Heidi Klum arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Amore
Television personality and model Heidi Klum arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Sarah Scott arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Wmore
Actress Sarah Scott arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Elizabeth Banks poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of "The Hunger Gammore
Actress Elizabeth Banks poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of "The Hunger Games" at the O2 Arena in London March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Shay Mitchell of Canada arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTEmore
Actress Shay Mitchell of Canada arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's 'Good Morning America' in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucamore
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's 'Good Morning America' in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
"Sexiest woman alive": Mila Kunis
Actress Mila Kunis has been dubbed "the sexiest woman alive" by Esquire magazine in its November issue out this week.
Daryl Hannah's activism
Environmental activist Daryl Hannah was arrested after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving machine that was clearing ground for the...
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
The rise of K-pop
Getting to know the stars of Korean pop music.
精选图集
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.