Couture hair

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model for hair stylist Mario Krankl sits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model for hair stylist Mario Krankl sits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a hairstyle creation by Helen Reavey at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a hairstyle creation by Helen Reavey at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Models present creations by hair stylist Mahogany at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Models present creations by hair stylist Mahogany at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model for the hair stylist Pino waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model for the hair stylist Pino waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a hairstyle creation painted with gold leaf by Helen Reavey at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a hairstyle creation painted with gold leaf by Helen Reavey at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation by hair stylist Mario Krankl at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation by hair stylist Mario Krankl at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation by hair stylist David Murray at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation by hair stylist David Murray at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model works with a hair stylist for Dmitri Vinokurov backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model works with a hair stylist for Dmitri Vinokurov backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Models present creations by hair stylist TIGI at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Models present creations by hair stylist TIGI at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation by hair stylist Dmitry Vinokurov at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation by hair stylist Dmitry Vinokurov at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Models for hair stylist Mario Krankl wait backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Models for hair stylist Mario Krankl wait backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model practises her cues backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model practises her cues backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation by hair stylist Dmitry Vinokurov at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation by hair stylist Dmitry Vinokurov at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The TIGI creative team work backstage to mount antlers onto a model's head in the TIGI dressing room at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The TIGI creative team work backstage to mount antlers onto a model's head in the TIGI dressing room at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation by hair stylist TIGI at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation by hair stylist TIGI at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model presents a creation at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Hair stylist Mario Krankl stands with his models at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Hair stylist Mario Krankl stands with his models at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

