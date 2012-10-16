Elle women
Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Bevemore
Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. The event honors women who have had a profound impact on the film industry. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywoodmore
Actress Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Lake Bell arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Camore
Actress Lake Bell arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Emma Stone arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Cmore
Actress Emma Stone arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Julianne Hough arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hillmore
Actress Julianne Hough arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Kiernan Shipka from the TV drama series "Mad Men" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women more
Actress Kiernan Shipka from the TV drama series "Mad Men" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Emma Watson poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hillsmore
Honoree Emma Watson poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Uma Thurman poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hillsmore
Honoree Uma Thurman poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Elle Fanning poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hillmore
Honoree Elle Fanning poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinmore
Honoree and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Peggy Lipton arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills,more
Actress Peggy Lipton arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Whitney Port arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills,more
Actress Whitney Port arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Bevemore
Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Jaime King arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Cmore
Actress Jaime King arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Rashida Jones arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hillsmore
Actress Rashida Jones arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Cate Blanchett begins to do the press line at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Bevmore
Honoree Cate Blanchett begins to do the press line at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Naya Rivera from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywoodmore
Actress Naya Rivera from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Eva Amurri arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Cmore
Actress Eva Amurri arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dimore
Honoree and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Emma Watson laughs as she is interviewed at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Bevermore
Honoree Emma Watson laughs as she is interviewed at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
下一个
Couture hair
Highlights from the Alternative Hair Show in London.
Ukrainian Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Ukraine.
The Jackson kids
Michael Jackson's children make public appearances since the loss of their father.
Madonna on tour
Scenes from Madonna's MDNA World Tour.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.