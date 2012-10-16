版本:
图片 | 2012年 10月 17日 星期三 00:55 BJT

Elle women

<p>Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. The event honors women who have had a profound impact on the film industry. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Actress Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Actress Lake Bell arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Actress Emma Stone arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Actress Julianne Hough arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Actress Kiernan Shipka from the TV drama series "Mad Men" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Honoree Emma Watson poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Honoree Uma Thurman poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Honoree Elle Fanning poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Honoree and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Actress Peggy Lipton arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Actress Whitney Port arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Actress Jaime King arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Actress Rashida Jones arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Honoree Cate Blanchett begins to do the press line at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Actress Naya Rivera from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Actress Eva Amurri arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Honoree and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

<p>Honoree Emma Watson laughs as she is interviewed at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 17日 星期三

