2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Celebrity sightings

<p>Jennifer Lopez performs during a concert that is part of her "Dance Again World Tour" in Berlin October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Jennifer Lopez performs during a concert that is part of her "Dance Again World Tour" in Berlin October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Honoree Uma Thurman poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Honoree Uma Thurman poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Actress Sienna Miller poses for a portrait at the London Hotel in New York October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Actress Sienna Miller poses for a portrait at the London Hotel in New York October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Director of the movie and cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Director of the movie and cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Musician MC Hammer throws the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of their ALDS playoff series between the Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers in Oakland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Musician MC Hammer throws the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of their ALDS playoff series between the Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers in Oakland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Italian American chef Giada De Laurentis arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. T REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Italian American chef Giada De Laurentis arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. T REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p> Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Gillian Anderson poses during a photocall for the television series "The Fall" during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Actress Gillian Anderson poses during a photocall for the television series "The Fall" during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Actress Halle Berry poses at Variety's 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Actress Halle Berry poses at Variety's 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Thomas arrive for the Sixth Annual Exploring the Arts Fundraising Gala in New York October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Thomas arrive for the Sixth Annual Exploring the Arts Fundraising Gala in New York October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian poses as she arrives to attend an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Cosmopolitan magazine at a hotel in Mexico City October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian poses as she arrives to attend an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Cosmopolitan magazine at a hotel in Mexico City October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan waves as she arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Actress Lindsay Lohan waves as she arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Lady Gaga arrives for the UK launch of her new fragrance "Fame" outside Harrods in London October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Lady Gaga arrives for the UK launch of her new fragrance "Fame" outside Harrods in London October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Christina Aguilera poses after a news conference to announce the 40th Anniversary American Music Awards nominations in Los Angeles, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Christina Aguilera poses after a news conference to announce the 40th Anniversary American Music Awards nominations in Los Angeles, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Actress Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Chloe Sevigny attends a premiere screening of "American Horror Story: Asylum" in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Chloe Sevigny attends a premiere screening of "American Horror Story: Asylum" in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Barbara Streisand performs at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Barbara Streisand performs at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Kerri Russell poses during a photocall for the television series "The Americans" during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Kerri Russell poses during a photocall for the television series "The Americans" during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Tim Burton and his wife Helena Bonham Carter arrive for the European premiere of his film "Frankenweenie 3D" at the Odeon Leicester Square in central London, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Tim Burton and his wife Helena Bonham Carter arrive for the European premiere of his film "Frankenweenie 3D" at the Odeon Leicester Square in central London, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Katie Couric arrives for the Sixth Annual Exploring the Arts Fundraising Gala in New York, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Katie Couric arrives for the Sixth Annual Exploring the Arts Fundraising Gala in New York, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Britney Spears speaks on stage during the taping of "We Will Always Love You: A Grammy Salute To Whitney Houston" at the Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Britney Spears speaks on stage during the taping of "We Will Always Love You: A Grammy Salute To Whitney Houston" at the Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jessica Biel poses at Varietys 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Jessica Biel poses at Varietys 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>George Clooney and Stacy Keibler pose at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler pose at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

