Highest-paid TV actors
1: Ashton Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on television, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Themore
1: Ashton Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on television, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Two and A Half Men star earned $24 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Cryer earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Cryer earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ray Romano also earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ray Romano also earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Neil Patrick Harris earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neil Patrick Harris earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mark Harmon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mark Harmon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patrick Dempsey earned $13 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Patrick Dempsey earned $13 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Tim Allen earned $11 million. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Tim Allen earned $11 million. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Angus T. Jones earned $11 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Angus T. Jones earned $11 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael C. Hall earned $10 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael C. Hall earned $10 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Charlie Sheen also earned $10 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Charlie Sheen also earned $10 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
下一个
NY Comic-Con
Thousands of costumed fans and pop culture luminaries attend New York's Comic-Con.
Ukrainian Fashion Week
A look at the dresses and creations for Ukrainian Fashion Week.
Profile: Tom Hanks
A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.
Rockettes rehearsal
A look behind the curtain at the rehearsal routine for the world famous Radio City Rockettes.
精选图集
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.