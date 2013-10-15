版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 16日 星期三 07:50 BJT

Highest-paid TV actors

<p>1: Ashton Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on television, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Two and A Half Men star earned $24 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

1: Ashton Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on television, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Themore

2013年 10月 16日 星期三

1: Ashton Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on television, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Two and A Half Men star earned $24 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 10
<p>Jon Cryer earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jon Cryer earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 16日 星期三

Jon Cryer earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 10
<p>Ray Romano also earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Ray Romano also earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 16日 星期三

Ray Romano also earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 10
<p>Neil Patrick Harris earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Neil Patrick Harris earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 10月 16日 星期三

Neil Patrick Harris earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 10
<p>Mark Harmon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Mark Harmon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 16日 星期三

Mark Harmon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 10
<p>Patrick Dempsey earned $13 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Patrick Dempsey earned $13 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2013年 10月 16日 星期三

Patrick Dempsey earned $13 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
6 / 10
<p>Tim Allen earned $11 million. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Tim Allen earned $11 million. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

2013年 10月 16日 星期三

Tim Allen earned $11 million. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Close
7 / 10
<p>Angus T. Jones earned $11 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Angus T. Jones earned $11 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2013年 10月 16日 星期三

Angus T. Jones earned $11 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
8 / 10
<p>Michael C. Hall earned $10 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Michael C. Hall earned $10 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2013年 10月 16日 星期三

Michael C. Hall earned $10 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
9 / 10
<p>Charlie Sheen also earned $10 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Charlie Sheen also earned $10 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2013年 10月 16日 星期三

Charlie Sheen also earned $10 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
NY Comic-Con

NY Comic-Con

下一个

NY Comic-Con

NY Comic-Con

Thousands of costumed fans and pop culture luminaries attend New York's Comic-Con.

2013年 10月 12日
Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

A look at the dresses and creations for Ukrainian Fashion Week.

2013年 10月 11日
Profile: Tom Hanks

Profile: Tom Hanks

A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.

2013年 10月 11日
Rockettes rehearsal

Rockettes rehearsal

A look behind the curtain at the rehearsal routine for the world famous Radio City Rockettes.

2013年 10月 10日

精选图集

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐