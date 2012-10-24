The U.N.'s Gangnam Style
South Korean singer Psy (R) practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-mmore
South Korean singer Psy (R) practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Psy laughs as he practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during more
Psy laughs as he practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo oppormore
Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Psy of the dance hit "Gangnam Style" smiles as he attends a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moonmore
Psy of the dance hit "Gangnam Style" smiles as he attends a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo oppormore
Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Psy of dance hit "Gangnam Style" bows to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at tmore
Psy of dance hit "Gangnam Style" bows to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Psy and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon smile after practicing some "Gangnam Style" dance steps during amore
Psy and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon smile after practicing some "Gangnam Style" dance steps during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with South Korean singer Psy more
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with South Korean singer Psy (2nd L) during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Psy (3rd R) of dance hit "Gangnam Style" arrives to hold a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon more
Psy (3rd R) of dance hit "Gangnam Style" arrives to hold a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Psy of dance hit "Gangnam Style" signs a guest book while he attends a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General more
Psy of dance hit "Gangnam Style" signs a guest book while he attends a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
下一个
Skyfall premiere
The red carpet at the royal premiere of the latest 007 film.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Psy's Gangnam style
Psy, a chubby, rapping singer with slicked-back hair and a tacky suit is the latest musical sensation to burst upon the world from South Korea with his video...
Elle women
Celebrities turn out for the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner honoring women who have had a profound impact on the film industry.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.