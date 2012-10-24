版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 02:10 BJT

Week in fashion

<p>A model presents a creation by Mass Concrete during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Mass Concrete during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A model presents a creation by Cheap Monday during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Cheap Monday during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>A model displays a creation by Colombian Cheviotto Jeans during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation by Colombian Cheviotto Jeans during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Juliana Iraizoz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Juliana Iraizoz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Hernan Zajar during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Hernan Zajar during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

<p>A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A model gets ready back stage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/RicardoRojas</p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model gets ready back stage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/RicardoRojas

<p>Models present creations by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Models present creations by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Renata Lozano during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Renata Lozano during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Jon Sonen during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Jon Sonen during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

<p>A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A model wears a creation presented by I-ModeC during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model wears a creation presented by I-ModeC during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A model presents a creation by Trinidad and Tobago designer Meiling Esau during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Trinidad and Tobago designer Meiling Esau during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

<p>A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

<p>A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Bettina Spitz during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga </p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Bettina Spitz during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

