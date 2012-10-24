Week in fashion
A model presents a creation by Mass Concrete during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, Omore
A model presents a creation by Mass Concrete during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "more
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Cheap Monday during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, Ocmore
A model presents a creation by Cheap Monday during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
A model displays a creation by Colombian Cheviotto Jeans during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Samore
A model displays a creation by Colombian Cheviotto Jeans during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Juliana Iraizoz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. Rmore
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Juliana Iraizoz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Hernan Zajar during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012. more
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Hernan Zajar during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "more
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 imore
A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, Ocmore
A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model gets ready back stage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 20more
A model gets ready back stage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/RicardoRojas
Models present creations by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, Octobmore
Models present creations by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "more
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUmore
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Renata Lozano during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUmore
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Renata Lozano during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "more
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, Octobemore
A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Jon Sonen during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santmore
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Jon Sonen during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, Ocmore
A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "more
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model wears a creation presented by I-ModeC during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, more
A model wears a creation presented by I-ModeC during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by Trinidad and Tobago designer Meiling Esau during the Dominicana Moda Fashionmore
A model presents a creation by Trinidad and Tobago designer Meiling Esau during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 imore
A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, Octobemore
A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Bettina Spitz during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012.more
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Bettina Spitz during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "more
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
