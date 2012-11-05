Celebs on the trail
President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election cmore
President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Kid Rock performs at a campaign rally for Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at Red Rocks more
Kid Rock performs at a campaign rally for Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eva Longoria addresses delegates during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, Nmore
Eva Longoria addresses delegates during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair as he endorses Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republicmore
Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair as he endorses Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Stevie Wonder sings at the University of Cincinnati before President Obama arrives to speak at a campaign emore
Stevie Wonder sings at the University of Cincinnati before President Obama arrives to speak at a campaign event, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Scarlett Johansson waves after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlomore
Scarlett Johansson waves after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, John Rich (2nd L), Big Kenny (L) and Meatloaf (R) as they singmore
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, John Rich (2nd L), Big Kenny (L) and Meatloaf (R) as they sing "God Bless America" at a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jay-Z performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTEmore
Jay-Z performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Cmore
Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Taylor Hicks sings "Taking it to the Street" during the final session of the Republican National Conventionmore
Taylor Hicks sings "Taking it to the Street" during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Actor Kal Penn addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte,more
Actor Kal Penn addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Singer Marc Anthony rehearses the national anthem prior to the final session of the Democratic National Conmore
Singer Marc Anthony rehearses the national anthem prior to the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Singer and songwriter James Taylor performs during the final session of the Democratic National Convention more
Singer and songwriter James Taylor performs during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
George Edward "G. E." Smith and the GE Smith Band play their sound check at the Republican National Conventmore
George Edward "G. E." Smith and the GE Smith Band play their sound check at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rapper Pitbull walks out on stage to address an election campaign rally for President Obama at McArthur Higmore
Rapper Pitbull walks out on stage to address an election campaign rally for President Obama at McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Oak Ridge Boys sing the song "Amazing Grace" during the second session of the Republican National Convemore
The Oak Ridge Boys sing the song "Amazing Grace" during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney is joined by Randy Owen (L) and Meat Loaf (C) as they sing "God Bless America" at a campaign ramore
Mitt Romney is joined by Randy Owen (L) and Meat Loaf (C) as they sing "God Bless America" at a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Laurence Fishburne speaks at an Organizing for America-Florida rally for President Obama at Florida Memoriamore
Laurence Fishburne speaks at an Organizing for America-Florida rally for President Obama at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Bruce Springsteen steps off Air Force One upon his arrival in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jasmore
Bruce Springsteen steps off Air Force One upon his arrival in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama hugs singer Bruce Springsteen as he is introduced before he speaks at an event in Madison, more
President Obama hugs singer Bruce Springsteen as he is introduced before he speaks at an event in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
