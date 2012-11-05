版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 07:50 BJT

Celebs on the trail

<p>President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election cmore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 20
<p>Kid Rock performs at a campaign rally for Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Kid Rock performs at a campaign rally for Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at Red Rocks more

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Kid Rock performs at a campaign rally for Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 20
<p>Eva Longoria addresses delegates during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Eva Longoria addresses delegates during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, Nmore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Eva Longoria addresses delegates during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 20
<p>Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair as he endorses Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair as he endorses Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republicmore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair as he endorses Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 20
<p>Stevie Wonder sings at the University of Cincinnati before President Obama arrives to speak at a campaign event, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Stevie Wonder sings at the University of Cincinnati before President Obama arrives to speak at a campaign emore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Stevie Wonder sings at the University of Cincinnati before President Obama arrives to speak at a campaign event, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
5 / 20
<p>Scarlett Johansson waves after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Scarlett Johansson waves after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlomore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Scarlett Johansson waves after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
6 / 20
<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, John Rich (2nd L), Big Kenny (L) and Meatloaf (R) as they sing "God Bless America" at a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, John Rich (2nd L), Big Kenny (L) and Meatloaf (R) as they singmore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, John Rich (2nd L), Big Kenny (L) and Meatloaf (R) as they sing "God Bless America" at a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 20
<p>Jay-Z performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Jay-Z performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Jay-Z performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 20
<p>Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Cmore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 20
<p>Taylor Hicks sings "Taking it to the Street" during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Taylor Hicks sings "Taking it to the Street" during the final session of the Republican National Conventionmore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Taylor Hicks sings "Taking it to the Street" during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 20
<p>Actor Kal Penn addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Actor Kal Penn addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte,more

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Actor Kal Penn addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 20
<p>Singer Marc Anthony rehearses the national anthem prior to the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Singer Marc Anthony rehearses the national anthem prior to the final session of the Democratic National Conmore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Singer Marc Anthony rehearses the national anthem prior to the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 20
<p>Singer and songwriter James Taylor performs during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Singer and songwriter James Taylor performs during the final session of the Democratic National Convention more

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Singer and songwriter James Taylor performs during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
13 / 20
<p>George Edward "G. E." Smith and the GE Smith Band play their sound check at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

George Edward "G. E." Smith and the GE Smith Band play their sound check at the Republican National Conventmore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

George Edward "G. E." Smith and the GE Smith Band play their sound check at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 20
<p>Rapper Pitbull walks out on stage to address an election campaign rally for President Obama at McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Rapper Pitbull walks out on stage to address an election campaign rally for President Obama at McArthur Higmore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Rapper Pitbull walks out on stage to address an election campaign rally for President Obama at McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 20
<p>The Oak Ridge Boys sing the song "Amazing Grace" during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

The Oak Ridge Boys sing the song "Amazing Grace" during the second session of the Republican National Convemore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

The Oak Ridge Boys sing the song "Amazing Grace" during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney is joined by Randy Owen (L) and Meat Loaf (C) as they sing "God Bless America" at a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney is joined by Randy Owen (L) and Meat Loaf (C) as they sing "God Bless America" at a campaign ramore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Mitt Romney is joined by Randy Owen (L) and Meat Loaf (C) as they sing "God Bless America" at a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 20
<p>Laurence Fishburne speaks at an Organizing for America-Florida rally for President Obama at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Laurence Fishburne speaks at an Organizing for America-Florida rally for President Obama at Florida Memoriamore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Laurence Fishburne speaks at an Organizing for America-Florida rally for President Obama at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
18 / 20
<p>Bruce Springsteen steps off Air Force One upon his arrival in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Bruce Springsteen steps off Air Force One upon his arrival in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jasmore

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

Bruce Springsteen steps off Air Force One upon his arrival in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
19 / 20
<p>President Obama hugs singer Bruce Springsteen as he is introduced before he speaks at an event in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama hugs singer Bruce Springsteen as he is introduced before he speaks at an event in Madison, more

2012年 11月 6日 星期二

President Obama hugs singer Bruce Springsteen as he is introduced before he speaks at an event in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

下一个

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Sao Paulo.

2012年 10月 31日
China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

A look at the latest designs coming out of Beijing for China Fashion Week.

2012年 10月 27日
Week in fashion

Week in fashion

Style highlights from the runways this week.

2012年 10月 25日
The U.N.'s Gangnam Style

The U.N.'s Gangnam Style

South Korean singer Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance moves with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

2012年 10月 24日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐