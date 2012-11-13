版本:
Bieber and Selena

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Singer Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, pose for photographers as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Justin Bieber carries the train of Selena Gomez's dress as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Selena Gomez (R) and her boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Justin Bieber (R) and his girlfriend Selena Gomez watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Justin Bieber hugs Selena Gomez after winning best male video for "U Smile" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Justin Bieber speaks to singer Selena Gomez as he is announced as the recipient of the Choice Music: Male Artist Award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Justin Bieber accepts the award for "Ur Fav Artist" for his song "Somebody to Love" from host Selena Gomez during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Justin Bieber (L) accepts the International Video of the Year by a Canadian award for "Somebody to Love" as host Selena Gomez looks on during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

