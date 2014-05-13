Music in the morning
Dolly Parton performs on NBC's ''Today'' show in New York, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Shakira performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Janelle Monae performs on NBC's ''Today'' show in New York, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Robin Thicke performs on NBC's Today show in midtown New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Taylor Swift performs on stage during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucmore
Harry Styles performs with his band One Direction on NBC's Today show in New York, November 13, 2012. REUTEmore
One Direction performs on NBC's Today show in New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Psy performs on NBC's Today show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mariah Carey performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in New York, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermore
Britney Spears performs on ABC's Good Morning America at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, Marmore
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucasmore
Justin Bieber performs on NBC's Today show in New York, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ne-Yo performs on ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in Central Park, in New York, August 3, more
Brad Paisley performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence and the Machine, performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morningmore
Blake Shelton performs on NBC's Today show in New York July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Katy Perry performs on NBC's Today show in New York, August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lady Gaga performs during a rain shower on NBC's Today show in New York, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jacksomore
Gwen Stefani performs with her band No Doubt on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Parmore
Selena Gomez performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 17, 2011. REUTERSmore
Alicia Keys performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, June 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lily more
Rihanna performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Demi Lovato performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith more
Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's Today show in New York, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendanmore
Bruno Mars performs on NBC's Today show in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Flo Rida performs on NBC's Today show in New York July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Carrie Underwood performs on NBC's Today show in New York, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mary J. Blige performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lilymore
Cee-Lo Green performs on NBC's Today show in New York, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
