American Music Awards
Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Pink performs "Try" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country album for "Blown Away" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Usher performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
No Doubt perform "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Taylor Swift performs "I Knew You Were Trouble" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Eric Stonestreet, from the sitcom "Modern Family," presents the award for favorite country female artist to Taylor Swift at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Swizz Beatz, Chris Brown and Ludacris perform "Everyday Birthday" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Burn It Down" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" with Nicki Minaj at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nicki Minaj performs "Freedom" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite country male artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carly Rae Jepsen accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kelly Clarkson performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Stevie Wonder performs during a tribute to Dick Clark at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lady Antebellum accept the award for favorite country band duo or group at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
