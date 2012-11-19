版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 19日 星期一 23:10 BJT

American Music Awards

<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Pink performs "Try" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country album for "Blown Away" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Usher performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>No Doubt perform "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Taylor Swift performs "I Knew You Were Trouble" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Actor Eric Stonestreet, from the sitcom "Modern Family," presents the award for favorite country female artist to Taylor Swift at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Swizz Beatz, Chris Brown and Ludacris perform "Everyday Birthday" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Burn It Down" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" with Nicki Minaj at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Nicki Minaj performs "Freedom" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite country male artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Carly Rae Jepsen accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Kelly Clarkson performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Stevie Wonder performs during a tribute to Dick Clark at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

<p>Lady Antebellum accept the award for favorite country band duo or group at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 11月 19日 星期一

