"The Hobbit" premiere
New Zealand director Peter Jackson emerges from a 'Hobbit Hole' to make an address at the world premiere ofmore
New Zealand director Peter Jackson emerges from a 'Hobbit Hole' to make an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
A 500-metre-long (547 yards) red carpet, which runs along Courtenay Place to the Embassy Theatre (top) at tmore
A 500-metre-long (547 yards) red carpet, which runs along Courtenay Place to the Embassy Theatre (top) at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey', is seen in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout
New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key makes an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpectedmore
New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key makes an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand director Peter Jackson (9th from L) and cast members pose on a stage at the world premiere of 'more
New Zealand director Peter Jackson (9th from L) and cast members pose on a stage at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellingtonmore
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actors James Nesbitt (R), who plays the character Bofur, and Hugo Weaving, who plays the character Elrond, more
Actors James Nesbitt (R), who plays the character Bofur, and Hugo Weaving, who plays the character Elrond, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Australian actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpecmore
Australian actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellingtonmore
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays the character Tauriel, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere ofmore
Actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays the character Tauriel, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
A member of the extras' cast poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Jmore
A member of the extras' cast poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
JRR Tolkien's great grandson Royd Allan Reuel Tolkien poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Themore
JRR Tolkien's great grandson Royd Allan Reuel Tolkien poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Sylvester McCoy, who plays the character Radagast, poses on the red carpet at the world premimore
British actor Sylvester McCoy, who plays the character Radagast, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Jed Brophy, who plays Nori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Tmore
New Zealand actor Jed Brophy, who plays Nori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actors Stephen Hunter (L), who plays the character Bombur and William Kircher, who plays the chmore
New Zealand actors Stephen Hunter (L), who plays the character Bombur and William Kircher, who plays the character Bifur, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Hobbit fans in costume attend the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington Novemore
Hobbit fans in costume attend the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow, who plays Dori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'more
New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow, who plays Dori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Dean O'Gorman, who plays the character Fili, poses on the red carpet at the world premiermore
New Zealand actor Dean O'Gorman, who plays the character Fili, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Canadian film director James Cameron and wife Suzy Amis, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Tmore
Canadian film director James Cameron and wife Suzy Amis, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actor Elijah Wood, who plays the character Frodo, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiermore
Actor Elijah Wood, who plays the character Frodo, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Adam Brown, who plays the character Ori, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Thmore
British actor Adam Brown, who plays the character Ori, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Andy Serkis, who plays Gollum, reacts on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit more
British actor Andy Serkis, who plays Gollum, reacts on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Director Peter Jackson of New Zealand poses with his daughter Katie Jackson on the red carpet at the world more
Director Peter Jackson of New Zealand poses with his daughter Katie Jackson on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Richard Taylor, creative director of New Zealand film prop and special effects company Weta Workshop, wavesmore
Richard Taylor, creative director of New Zealand film prop and special effects company Weta Workshop, waves on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Richard Armitage, who plays Thorin the dwarf, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the wormore
British actor Richard Armitage, who plays Thorin the dwarf, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor John Callen, who plays Oin the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Tmore
New Zealand actor John Callen, who plays Oin the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Martin Freeman, who plays the character Bilbo Baggins, poses on the red carpet at the world pmore
British actor Martin Freeman, who plays the character Bilbo Baggins, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Pedestrians walk past a giant model of the J. R. R. Tolkien character Gandalf mounted on the front of The Emore
Pedestrians walk past a giant model of the J. R. R. Tolkien character Gandalf mounted on the front of The Embassy Theatre in Wellington November 27, 2012, where the world premier of The Hobbit film will screen on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mark Coote
