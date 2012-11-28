版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 22:51 BJT

"The Hobbit" premiere

<p>New Zealand director Peter Jackson emerges from a 'Hobbit Hole' to make an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

New Zealand director Peter Jackson emerges from a 'Hobbit Hole' to make an address at the world premiere ofmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

New Zealand director Peter Jackson emerges from a 'Hobbit Hole' to make an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
1 / 27
<p>A 500-metre-long (547 yards) red carpet, which runs along Courtenay Place to the Embassy Theatre (top) at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey', is seen in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout </p>

A 500-metre-long (547 yards) red carpet, which runs along Courtenay Place to the Embassy Theatre (top) at tmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

A 500-metre-long (547 yards) red carpet, which runs along Courtenay Place to the Embassy Theatre (top) at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey', is seen in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout

Close
2 / 27
<p>New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key makes an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key makes an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpectedmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key makes an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
3 / 27
<p>New Zealand director Peter Jackson (9th from L) and cast members pose on a stage at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

New Zealand director Peter Jackson (9th from L) and cast members pose on a stage at the world premiere of 'more

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

New Zealand director Peter Jackson (9th from L) and cast members pose on a stage at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
4 / 27
<p>Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellingtonmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
5 / 27
<p>Actors James Nesbitt (R), who plays the character Bofur, and Hugo Weaving, who plays the character Elrond, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

Actors James Nesbitt (R), who plays the character Bofur, and Hugo Weaving, who plays the character Elrond, more

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Actors James Nesbitt (R), who plays the character Bofur, and Hugo Weaving, who plays the character Elrond, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
6 / 27
<p>Australian actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout </p>

Australian actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpecmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Australian actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout

Close
7 / 27
<p>Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellingtonmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
8 / 27
<p>Actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays the character Tauriel, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

Actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays the character Tauriel, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere ofmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays the character Tauriel, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
9 / 27
<p>A member of the extras' cast poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

A member of the extras' cast poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Jmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

A member of the extras' cast poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
10 / 27
<p>JRR Tolkien's great grandson Royd Allan Reuel Tolkien poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

JRR Tolkien's great grandson Royd Allan Reuel Tolkien poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Themore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

JRR Tolkien's great grandson Royd Allan Reuel Tolkien poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
11 / 27
<p>British actor Sylvester McCoy, who plays the character Radagast, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

British actor Sylvester McCoy, who plays the character Radagast, poses on the red carpet at the world premimore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

British actor Sylvester McCoy, who plays the character Radagast, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
12 / 27
<p>New Zealand actor Jed Brophy, who plays Nori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

New Zealand actor Jed Brophy, who plays Nori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Tmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

New Zealand actor Jed Brophy, who plays Nori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
13 / 27
<p>New Zealand actors Stephen Hunter (L), who plays the character Bombur and William Kircher, who plays the character Bifur, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

New Zealand actors Stephen Hunter (L), who plays the character Bombur and William Kircher, who plays the chmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

New Zealand actors Stephen Hunter (L), who plays the character Bombur and William Kircher, who plays the character Bifur, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
14 / 27
<p>Hobbit fans in costume attend the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

Hobbit fans in costume attend the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington Novemore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Hobbit fans in costume attend the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
15 / 27
<p>New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow, who plays Dori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote</p>

New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow, who plays Dori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'more

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow, who plays Dori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
16 / 27
<p>New Zealand actor Dean O'Gorman, who plays the character Fili, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote</p>

New Zealand actor Dean O'Gorman, who plays the character Fili, poses on the red carpet at the world premiermore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

New Zealand actor Dean O'Gorman, who plays the character Fili, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
17 / 27
<p>Canadian film director James Cameron and wife Suzy Amis, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

Canadian film director James Cameron and wife Suzy Amis, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Tmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Canadian film director James Cameron and wife Suzy Amis, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
18 / 27
<p>Actor Elijah Wood, who plays the character Frodo, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote</p>

Actor Elijah Wood, who plays the character Frodo, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiermore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Actor Elijah Wood, who plays the character Frodo, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
19 / 27
<p>British actor Adam Brown, who plays the character Ori, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

British actor Adam Brown, who plays the character Ori, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Thmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

British actor Adam Brown, who plays the character Ori, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
20 / 27
<p>British actor Andy Serkis, who plays Gollum, reacts on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote</p>

British actor Andy Serkis, who plays Gollum, reacts on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit more

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

British actor Andy Serkis, who plays Gollum, reacts on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
21 / 27
<p>Director Peter Jackson of New Zealand poses with his daughter Katie Jackson on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

Director Peter Jackson of New Zealand poses with his daughter Katie Jackson on the red carpet at the world more

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Director Peter Jackson of New Zealand poses with his daughter Katie Jackson on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
22 / 27
<p>Richard Taylor, creative director of New Zealand film prop and special effects company Weta Workshop, waves on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote</p>

Richard Taylor, creative director of New Zealand film prop and special effects company Weta Workshop, wavesmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Richard Taylor, creative director of New Zealand film prop and special effects company Weta Workshop, waves on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
23 / 27
<p>British actor Richard Armitage, who plays Thorin the dwarf, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote</p>

British actor Richard Armitage, who plays Thorin the dwarf, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the wormore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

British actor Richard Armitage, who plays Thorin the dwarf, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
24 / 27
<p>New Zealand actor John Callen, who plays Oin the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

New Zealand actor John Callen, who plays Oin the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Tmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

New Zealand actor John Callen, who plays Oin the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
25 / 27
<p>British actor Martin Freeman, who plays the character Bilbo Baggins, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

British actor Martin Freeman, who plays the character Bilbo Baggins, poses on the red carpet at the world pmore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

British actor Martin Freeman, who plays the character Bilbo Baggins, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
26 / 27
<p>Pedestrians walk past a giant model of the J. R. R. Tolkien character Gandalf mounted on the front of The Embassy Theatre in Wellington November 27, 2012, where the world premier of The Hobbit film will screen on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mark Coote </p>

Pedestrians walk past a giant model of the J. R. R. Tolkien character Gandalf mounted on the front of The Emore

2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Pedestrians walk past a giant model of the J. R. R. Tolkien character Gandalf mounted on the front of The Embassy Theatre in Wellington November 27, 2012, where the world premier of The Hobbit film will screen on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mark Coote

Close
27 / 27
重播
下一图片集
Grandpa turned model

Grandpa turned model

下一个

Grandpa turned model

Grandpa turned model

Liu Qianping was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou recently when the women's clothes the aspiring fashion...

2012年 11月 27日
American Music Awards

American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

2012年 11月 19日
Week in fashion

Week in fashion

The past week in the world of fashion.

2012年 11月 17日
Twilight's final premiere

Twilight's final premiere

Thousands of screaming fans lined the black carpet late for the final "Twilight" film premiere as the cast of "Breaking Dawn - Part 2" bid farewell to its loyal...

2012年 11月 14日

精选图集

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

The long road to Raqqa

The long road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Malta's famed natural structure, known as the Azure Window, collapsed after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather.

Best of Geneva Auto Show

Best of Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐