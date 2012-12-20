版本:
Miss Universe pageant

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss USA Olivia Culpo (L) is congratulated by Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes of Angola (C) during the Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 19, 2012. Miss Teen USA 2012 Logan West is seen at right. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss USA Olivia Culpo is surrounded by other contestants after being crowned during the Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss USA Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss Universe pageant competition at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Denmark 2012 Josefine Hewitt (L), Miss Ecuador 2012 Carolina Andrea Aguirre Perez (C) and Miss Dominican Republic 2012 Dulcita Lynn Lieggi pose backstage during the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Szelwach/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Brazil 2012 Gabriela Markus poses during a photoshoot at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Poland 2012 Marcelina Zawadzka (C) poses with performers Chantell Adams and Tiffany Boomer from the Jubilee Show at Bally's in Las Vegas, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Tamar Shedania of Georgia gets her makeup done as part of preparations for the Miss Universe 2012 pageant in Las Vegas, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Valerie Macon

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

(from L to R) Miss Indonesia Maria Selena, Miss Ireland Adrienne Murphy, Miss Australia Renae Ayris, Miss Chile Ana Luisa Konig and Miss Peru Nicole Faveron, pose in Las Vegas, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Brazil 2012 Gabriela Markus gets her hair done by a stylist backstage during the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Szelwach/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Germany 2012 Alicia Endemann is pictured in the pool at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss USA Olivia Culpo competes during the Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 19, 2012 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss USA Olivia Culpo competes in the swimsuit portion of the Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Mexico Karina Gonzalez performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss South Africa Melinda Bam performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Irene Sofia Esser Quintero of Venezuela gets her hair done by hair stylist Olivier Banc before posing for photographs as part of preparations for the Miss Universe 2012 pageant in Las Vegas, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Bolivia Yessica Mouton and Miss Brazil Gabriela Markus (R) wear swimwear as part of a filming green screen segment at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P.

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Avionne Mark of Trinidad & Tobago and Celeste Marshall of Bahamas pose for photographs as part of preparations for the Miss Universe 2012 pageant in Las Vegas, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Valerie Macon

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Cayman Islands Linsday Japal performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Australia Renae Ayris competes during the Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 19, 2012. Ayris finished third runner-up. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Renae Ayris of Australia poses for photographs as part of preparations for the Miss Universe 2012 pageant in Las Vegas, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Valerie Macon

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Universe 2012 contestant Miss Croatia 2012 Elizabeta Burg poses for photographs by the pool in Las Vegas, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss India Shilpa Singh performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Ukraine Anastasia Chernova competes in her Kooey Australia swimwear and Chinese Laundry shoes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Brazil Gabriela Markus competes during the Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas,December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Australia Renae Ayris wears swimwear as part of a filming green screen segment at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 9, 2012. L.P.

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Mauritius Ameeksha Dilchand performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P.

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Georgia 2012 Tamar Shedania competes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Georgia 2012 Tamar Shedania competes in an evening gown of her choice during the Evening Gown Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Poland 2012 Marcelina Zawadzka poses for a photo in her swimsuit by the pool, at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Mexico 2012, Karina Gonzalez, rehearses for the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Serbia 2012 Branislava Mandic (R), Miss Montenegro 2012 Andrea Radonjic (2nd R), Miss Peru 2012 Nicole Faveron (2nd L), Miss Cayman Islands 2012 Lindsay Japal and Miss Aruba 2012 Liza Helder (L) attend the Jubilee Show at Bally's in Las Vegas, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Universe South Africa 2012 Melinda Bam retouches her makeup at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, in Las Vegas, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss South Africa Melinda Bam (C), Miss Sri Lanka Sabrina Herft (L) and DJ Duane King stand by the decks at the Gallery Club at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Brown/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Brazil Gabriela Markus performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

(From L to R) Miss Ireland Adrienne Murphy, Miss Australia Renae Ayris, and Miss Chile Ana Luisa Konig pose for photos in Las Vegas, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Venezuela Irene Sofia Esser Quintero competes in the Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 19, 2012. Quintero finished second runner-up. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Bolivia Yessica Mouton performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P.

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Botswana Sheillah Molelekwa competes in her Kooey Australia swimwear and Chinese Laundry shoes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Indonesia Maria Selena, (R) and Miss Miss Peru Nicole Faveron pose in Las Vegas, Nevada December 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Israel 2012 Lina Makhuli competes in an evening gown of her choice during the Evening Gown Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Mexico Karina Gonzalez competes in her Kooey Australia swimwear and Chinese Laundry shoes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss China Xu Jidan performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Jamaica 2012 Chantal Zaky competes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Venezuela Irene Sofia Esser Quintero performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Vietnam Diem Huong Luu (front), Miss Malaysia Kimberley Leggett (L) and Miss Thailand Nutpimon Farida Waller (R) sit on the floor during rehearsals at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P.

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Puerto Rico Bodine Koehler performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Serbia 2012 Branislava Mandic competes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Guyana 2012 Ruqayyah Boyer competes in an evening gown of her choice during the Evening Gown Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Great Britain Holly Hale performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Miss Romania Delia Monica Duca performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization

