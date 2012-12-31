版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 1日 星期二 03:25 BJT

Kanye and Kim

<p>Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian as the Miami Heat play the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian as the Miami Heat plmore

2013年 1月 1日 星期二

Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian as the Miami Heat play the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
1 / 6
<p>Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian during the national anthem before the Miami Heat played the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian during the national more

2013年 1月 1日 星期二

Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian during the national anthem before the Miami Heat played the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
2 / 6
<p>Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Sprinmore

2013年 1月 1日 星期二

Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 6
<p>Musician Kanye West (C) and Kim Kardashian look at Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Musician Kanye West (C) and Kim Kardashian look at Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as she presents a creation more

2013年 1月 1日 星期二

Musician Kanye West (C) and Kim Kardashian look at Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
4 / 6
<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles (R) congratulates Kanye West as rapper Jay-Z (rear) and actress Kim Kardashian (L) look on after West won the award for video director of the year at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles (R) congratulates Kanye West as rapper Jay-Z (rear) and actress Kim Kardashian (L) lmore

2013年 1月 1日 星期二

Singer Beyonce Knowles (R) congratulates Kanye West as rapper Jay-Z (rear) and actress Kim Kardashian (L) look on after West won the award for video director of the year at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
5 / 6
<p>Kim Kardashian (L) and musician Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kim Kardashian (L) and musician Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Gamemore

2013年 1月 1日 星期二

Kim Kardashian (L) and musician Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 6
重播
下一图片集
Top grossing actors

Top grossing actors

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐