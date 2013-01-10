版本:
图片 | 2013年 1月 11日 星期五 00:36 BJT

Oscar nominations: Best Picture

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Picture nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. The Oscars will be presented Sunday February 24. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Picture nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. The Oscars will be presented Sunday February 24. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Director of the movie Steven Spielberg (R) and cast member Daniel Day-Lewis pose at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Director of the movie Steven Spielberg (R) and cast member Daniel Day-Lewis pose at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Tommy Lee Jones poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Cast member Tommy Lee Jones poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Sally Field poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Cast member Sally Field poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member James Spader poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Cast member James Spader poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Actor nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Actor nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Director Ang Lee (L) and actor Suraj Sharma (R) attend a special screening of the film "The Life of Pi" in Los Angeles November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Director Ang Lee (L) and actor Suraj Sharma (R) attend a special screening of the film "The Life of Pi" in Los Angeles November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Actor Benjamin Walker attends the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Actor Benjamin Walker attends the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Cast member Suraj Sharma (L) and Director Ang Lee attend the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Cast member Suraj Sharma (L) and Director Ang Lee attend the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Author Yann Martel attends the the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Author Yann Martel attends the the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Actress nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Actress nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Cast members Amanda Michelle Seyfried, Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway (L-R) pose at a promotional event for the movie "Les Miserables" in Tokyo November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Cast members Amanda Michelle Seyfried, Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway (L-R) pose at a promotional event for the movie "Les Miserables" in Tokyo November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

<p>Actress Amanda Seyfried arrives for the premiere of Les Miserables in New York, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Actress Amanda Seyfried arrives for the premiere of Les Miserables in New York, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actor Anne Hathaway poses for photographers as she arrives for the world premiere of "Les Miserables" in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Actor Anne Hathaway poses for photographers as she arrives for the world premiere of "Les Miserables" in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Director nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Director nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Director of the movie and cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Director of the movie and cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast members of "Argo", Alan Arkin (L), Ben Affleck (2nd L) and Bryan Cranston (R) pose with the presenter of the award, former CIA agent Tony Mendez after receiving the Ensemble Performance Award at the 24th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Cast members of "Argo", Alan Arkin (L), Ben Affleck (2nd L) and Bryan Cranston (R) pose with the presenter of the award, former CIA agent Tony Mendez after receiving the Ensemble Performance Award at the 24th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Actress Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Actress Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor and director Ben Affleck (L) and actor Alan Arkin attend a news conference to promote the film ' Argo' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Actor and director Ben Affleck (L) and actor Alan Arkin attend a news conference to promote the film ' Argo' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Host Seth MacFarlane speaks at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Host Seth MacFarlane speaks at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Director Michael Haneke reacts after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Director Michael Haneke reacts after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Director Michael Haneke (C), actress Emmanuelle Riva (2ndL) and actor Jean-Louis Trintignant (2ndR) react next to actors Audrey Tautou and Adrian Brody after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Director Michael Haneke (C), actress Emmanuelle Riva (2ndL) and actor Jean-Louis Trintignant (2ndR) react next to actors Audrey Tautou and Adrian Brody after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Director Michael Haneke poses with actors Emmanuelle Riva (L) and Jean-Louis Trintignant (R) during a photocall after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Director Michael Haneke poses with actors Emmanuelle Riva (L) and Jean-Louis Trintignant (R) during a photocall after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Director Michael Haneke receives the European director award for the film 'Amour' (Love) during the 25th European Film Awards ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Director Michael Haneke receives the European director award for the film 'Amour' (Love) during the 25th European Film Awards ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Supporting Actor nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Supporting Actor nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow speaks on a mobile phone during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow speaks on a mobile phone during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>Screenwriter Mark Boal and Director Kathryn Bigelow pose for photos for their new film 'Zero Dark Thirty' in New York December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Screenwriter Mark Boal and Director Kathryn Bigelow pose for photos for their new film 'Zero Dark Thirty' in New York December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Cast members Jessica Chastain and Edgar Ramirez greet each other at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Cast members Jessica Chastain and Edgar Ramirez greet each other at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Director and producer of the movie Kathryn Bigelow waves at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Director and producer of the movie Kathryn Bigelow waves at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Supporting Actress nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Supporting Actress nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at a special screening of his new movie "Silver Linings Playbook" in Beverly Hills, California, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at a special screening of his new movie "Silver Linings Playbook" in Beverly Hills, California, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence (L) and director David O. Russell arrive at a special screening of their new movie "Silver Linings Playbook" in Beverly Hills, California, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (L) and director David O. Russell arrive at a special screening of their new movie "Silver Linings Playbook" in Beverly Hills, California, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Jennifer Lawrence is announced as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Silver Linings Playbook" as actors Taye Diggs (L) and Busy Philipps announce the nominations for the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in West Hollywood, California December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Jennifer Lawrence is announced as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Silver Linings Playbook" as actors Taye Diggs (L) and Busy Philipps announce the nominations for the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in West Hollywood, California December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>David O. Russell (C) director of the film "Silver Linings Playbook" poses with cast members Bradley Cooper and Australian actress Jacki Weaver as they arrive at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 4th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

David O. Russell (C) director of the film "Silver Linings Playbook" poses with cast members Bradley Cooper and Australian actress Jacki Weaver as they arrive at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 4th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Foreign Language Film nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Foreign Language Film nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Cast members Kerry Washington (L) and Jamie Foxx pose on the red carpet for the German premiere of "Django Unchained" in Berlin January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Cast members Kerry Washington (L) and Jamie Foxx pose on the red carpet for the German premiere of "Django Unchained" in Berlin January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Director Quentin Tarantino poses for a portrait while promoting his movie "Django Unchained" in New York December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Director Quentin Tarantino poses for a portrait while promoting his movie "Django Unchained" in New York December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actor Samuel L. Jackson gestures as he attends the 'Django Unchained' premiere in New York December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Actor Samuel L. Jackson gestures as he attends the 'Django Unchained' premiere in New York December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Actor Leonardo DiCaprio speaks to media as he attends the 'Django Unchained' premiere in New York December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio speaks to media as he attends the 'Django Unchained' premiere in New York December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane speak at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane speak at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Cast members Dwight Henry (L) and Quvenzhane Wallis attend a photo call for the film "Beasts of the southern wild", by director Benh Zeitlin, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Cast members Dwight Henry (L) and Quvenzhane Wallis attend a photo call for the film "Beasts of the southern wild", by director Benh Zeitlin, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Director Benh Zeitlin (R) and cast members Dwight Henry and Quvenzhane Wallis attend a photo call for the film "Beasts of the southern wild" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Director Benh Zeitlin (R) and cast members Dwight Henry and Quvenzhane Wallis attend a photo call for the film "Beasts of the southern wild" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Director Benh Zeitlin and actress Quvenzhane Wallis react as they arrive at the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 8, 2013. Zeitlin won the Best Directorial Debut Award whilst Wallis won the Breakthrough Performance Actress Award for their film "Beasts of the Southern Wild". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Director Benh Zeitlin and actress Quvenzhane Wallis react as they arrive at the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 8, 2013. Zeitlin won the Best Directorial Debut Award whilst Wallis won the Breakthrough Performance Actress Award for their film "Beasts of the Southern Wild". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

