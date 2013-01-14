Golden Globes red carpet
Actress Anne Hathaway of the film "Les Miserables" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills,more
Actress Anne Hathaway of the film "Les Miserables" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez arrives with boyfriend Casper Smart at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awamore
Actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez arrives with boyfriend Casper Smart at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Jennifer Lawrence, from the film "Silver Linings Playbook," poses as she arrives at the 70th annualmore
Actress Jennifer Lawrence, from the film "Silver Linings Playbook," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Chastain of the film "Zero Dark Thirty" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hmore
Actress Jessica Chastain of the film "Zero Dark Thirty" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Lucy Liu arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERSmore
Actress Lucy Liu arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lena Dunham, from the televison series "Girls," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Bmore
Actress Lena Dunham, from the televison series "Girls," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Francesca Eastwood, Miss Golden Globe arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Janmore
Francesca Eastwood, Miss Golden Globe arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress and Golden Globe co-host Amy Poehler arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hillmore
Actress and Golden Globe co-host Amy Poehler arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013.more
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUmore
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amy Adams, from the film "The Master," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards more
Actress Amy Adams, from the film "The Master," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Socialite and actress Nicole Richie poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly more
Socialite and actress Nicole Richie poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Megan Fox poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13,more
Actress Megan Fox poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianne Hough, of the film "Rock of Ages," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Bevermore
Actress Julianne Hough, of the film "Rock of Ages," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Carla Gugino arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUmore
Actress Carla Gugino arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Katharine McPhee, from the television series "Smash," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awardmore
Actress Katharine McPhee, from the television series "Smash," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 1more
Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REmore
Actress Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Jodie Foster arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUmore
Actress Jodie Foster arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amy Adams of the film "The Master" arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills,more
Actress Amy Adams of the film "The Master" arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTmore
Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Isla Fisher arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jasomore
Isla Fisher arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, from the sitcom "Veep," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Bevemore
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, from the sitcom "Veep," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Zooey Deschanel, from the sitcom "New Girl," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Amore
Actress Zooey Deschanel, from the sitcom "New Girl," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Morena Baccarin of the series "Homeland" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Jmore
Actress Morena Baccarin of the series "Homeland" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Sarah Hyland, from the sitcom "Modern Family," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globemore
Actress Sarah Hyland, from the sitcom "Modern Family," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Zooey Deschanel of the series "The New Girl" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Himore
Actresses Zooey Deschanel of the series "The New Girl" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress and Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Bmore
Actress and Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Sally Field, from the film "Lincoln," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hilmore
Actress Sally Field, from the film "Lincoln," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Kathryn Bigelow, from the film "Zero Dark Thirty," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards more
Director Kathryn Bigelow, from the film "Zero Dark Thirty," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress and Golden Globe Awards co-host Amy Poehler at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hillsmore
Actress and Golden Globe Awards co-host Amy Poehler at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Olivia Munn arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUmore
Actress Olivia Munn arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Chastain, from the film "Zero Dark Thirty," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards more
Actress Jessica Chastain, from the film "Zero Dark Thirty," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Thandie Newton at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jmore
Actress Thandie Newton at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Emily Blunt, from the film "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen," and her husband, actor John Krasinski, frmore
Actress Emily Blunt, from the film "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen," and her husband, actor John Krasinski, from the television series "The Office," arrive at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Naomi Watts, from the film "The Impossible," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Bevemore
Actress Naomi Watts, from the film "The Impossible," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Frances Fisher arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. Rmore
Actress Frances Fisher arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Eva Longoria arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUmore
Actress Eva Longoria arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rachel Weisz at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jasmore
Actress Rachel Weisz at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Marion Cotillard, from the film "Rust and Bone," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Glomore
Actress Marion Cotillard, from the film "Rust and Bone," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianna Margulies, from the drama series "The Good Wife," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual more
Actress Julianna Margulies, from the drama series "The Good Wife," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13more
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Glenn Close of the TV drama "Damages" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Janmore
Actress Glenn Close of the TV drama "Damages" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Amanda Seyfried of the film "Les Miserables" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Califmore
Amanda Seyfried of the film "Les Miserables" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Julianne Moore of the TV movie "Game Change" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hillmore
Actress Julianne Moore of the TV movie "Game Change" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Kate Hudson arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTmore
Actress Kate Hudson arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model and TV personality Heidi Klum at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 20more
Model and TV personality Heidi Klum at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Kaley Cuoco of the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverlmore
Actress Kaley Cuoco of the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Janumore
Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actresses Zooey Deschanel of the series "The New Girl" and Julia Louis-Dreyfus of the series "Veep" joke armore
Actresses Zooey Deschanel of the series "The New Girl" and Julia Louis-Dreyfus of the series "Veep" joke around on the red carpet as they arrive at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
下一个
Critics Choice Awards
Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.
Oscar nominations: Best Picture
Nine films are nominated for Best Picture, including the U.S. Civil War drama "Lincoln."
London Collections: Men
A three-day showcase of men's fashion is presented in London, a month before Fashion Week.
Depardieu gets Russian citizenship
Putin has granted citizenship to Gerard Depardieu, the French movie star who is quitting his homeland to avoid a tax hike on the rich.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.