图片 | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 04:40 BJT

Berlin Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. Picture taken using the camera's multi-exposure mode. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

1 / 35
<p>A model is styled for the Michael Sontag show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

2 / 35
<p>German fashion designer Marcel Ostertag (L) is styled for his show during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

3 / 35
<p>Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

4 / 35
<p>Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

5 / 35
<p>Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

6 / 35
<p>A visitor watches the presentation of creations by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

7 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

8 / 35
<p>Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

9 / 35
<p>Lala Berlin's designer Leyla Piedayesh holds her daughter Lou during the show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

10 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

11 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

12 / 35
<p>Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

13 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

14 / 35
<p>Models are reflected in a mirror in the backstage area before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

15 / 35
<p>Models check their make-up in a mirror backstage before Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

16 / 35
<p>Models present creations by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

17 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Nomi By Naomi during Africa Fashion Day Berlin, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

18 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

19 / 35
<p>Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

20 / 35
<p>Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

21 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

22 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

23 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

24 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

25 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

26 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

27 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

28 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

29 / 35
<p>Models present creations by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

30 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013, in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

31 / 35
<p>A dancer performs with a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

32 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

33 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

34 / 35
<p>A model wears a mask as he presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

35 / 35
