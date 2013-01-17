Berlin Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlmore
A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. Picture taken using the camera's multi-exposure mode. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model is styled for the Michael Sontag show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin Januamore
A model is styled for the Michael Sontag show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German fashion designer Marcel Ostertag (L) is styled for his show during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Wintermore
German fashion designer Marcel Ostertag (L) is styled for his show during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16more
Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16more
Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16more
Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A visitor watches the presentation of creations by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Wmore
A visitor watches the presentation of creations by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlinmore
A model presents a creation by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, more
Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Lala Berlin's designer Leyla Piedayesh holds her daughter Lou during the show at the Berlin Fashion Week Aumore
Lala Berlin's designer Leyla Piedayesh holds her daughter Lou during the show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January more
A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 1more
A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, more
Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 1more
A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models are reflected in a mirror in the backstage area before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fmore
Models are reflected in a mirror in the backstage area before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Models check their make-up in a mirror backstage before Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Weemore
Models check their make-up in a mirror backstage before Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Models present creations by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16,more
Models present creations by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Nomi By Naomi during Africa Fashion Day Berlin, part of Berlin Fashion Week,more
A model presents a creation by Nomi By Naomi during Africa Fashion Day Berlin, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlimore
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 imore
Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 imore
Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlimore
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin Januarymore
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin Januarymore
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 1more
A model presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlimore
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present creations by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, more
Models present creations by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013, in Berlmore
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013, in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A dancer performs with a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin Janmore
A dancer performs with a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin Januarymore
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin Januarymore
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model wears a mask as he presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 more
A model wears a mask as he presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
