版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 02:25 BJT

Paris Haute Couture

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
1 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summmore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
3 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
4 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
5 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summemore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
6 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
7 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by Brazilian designer Gustavo Lins as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Atelier Gustavolins fashion house in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by Brazilian designer Gustavo Lins as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Brazilian designer Gustavo Lins as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Atelier Gustavolins fashion house in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
8 / 25
<p>Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
9 / 25
<p>A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Smore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
10 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summmore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
12 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summemore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
13 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
14 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
15 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
17 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
18 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
19 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by Brazilian designer Gustavo Lins as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Atelier Gustavolins fashion house in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by Brazilian designer Gustavo Lins as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Brazilian designer Gustavo Lins as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Atelier Gustavolins fashion house in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
20 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
21 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summemore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
22 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summmore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
23 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
24 / 25
<p>A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
When models fall

When models fall

下一个

When models fall

When models fall

When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.

2013年 1月 23日
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin Fashion Week.

2013年 1月 18日
Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

All the fashion from the Golden Globe red carpet.

2013年 1月 14日
Critics Choice Awards

Critics Choice Awards

Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.

2013年 1月 11日

精选图集

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐