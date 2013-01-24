版本:
Spotted at Sundance

<p>Evan Rachel Wood and Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Evan Rachel Wood and Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julianne Moore and Tony Danza of the film "Don Jon's Addiction" pose during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julianne Moore and Tony Danza of the film "Don Jon's Addiction" pose during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan from the movie "Mud" pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan from the movie "Mud" pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Michael C. Hall stands on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Michael C. Hall stands on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Guy Pearce waits to enter a venue on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Guy Pearce waits to enter a venue on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Nicole Kidman talks to the media at the premiere of the film "Stoker" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Nicole Kidman talks to the media at the premiere of the film "Stoker" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>James Franco walks through a group of fans on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

James Franco walks through a group of fans on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Felicity Jones arrives for the premiere of the film "Breathe In" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Felicity Jones arrives for the premiere of the film "Breathe In" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Alicia Keys makes her way along Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Alicia Keys makes her way along Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Daniel Radcliffe is interviewed at the premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Daniel Radcliffe is interviewed at the premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Casey Affleck walks down Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Casey Affleck walks down Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Directors Jeffrey Friedman (5th R back row) and Rob Epstein (2nd R) arrive with cast members for the premiere of the film "Lovelace" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Directors Jeffrey Friedman (5th R back row) and Rob Epstein (2nd R) arrive with cast members for the premiere of the film "Lovelace" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Rooney Mara walks down Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Rooney Mara walks down Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Sebastian Junger, the director of the film "Which Way Is The Front Line From Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Sebastian Junger, the director of the film "Which Way Is The Front Line From Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Naomi Watts signs autographs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Naomi Watts signs autographs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Evan Rachel Wood from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" looks on during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Evan Rachel Wood from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" looks on during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Kristen Bell and Mamie Gummer greet each other as they arrive with Director Liz Garcia and Joshua Harto for the premiere of the film "The Lifeguard" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Kristen Bell and Mamie Gummer greet each other as they arrive with Director Liz Garcia and Joshua Harto for the premiere of the film "The Lifeguard" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Robert Redford speaks before the premiere of "May in the Summer" during the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Robert Redford speaks before the premiere of "May in the Summer" during the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jennifer Hudson makes her way along Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Jennifer Hudson makes her way along Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Ron Livingston arrives for the premiere of the film "Touchy Feely" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Ron Livingston arrives for the premiere of the film "Touchy Feely" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Amanda Seyfried arrives for the premiere of the film "Lovelace" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Amanda Seyfried arrives for the premiere of the film "Lovelace" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Dave Grohl and Stevie Nicks arrive for the premiere of the documentary "Sound City" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Dave Grohl and Stevie Nicks arrive for the premiere of the documentary "Sound City" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Bill Pullman applauds before the premiere of "May in the Summer" during the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Bill Pullman applauds before the premiere of "May in the Summer" during the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Anita Hill, the subject of the film "Anita" poses for a photo during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Anita Hill, the subject of the film "Anita" poses for a photo during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" smiles during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" smiles during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

