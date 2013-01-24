Spotted at Sundance
Evan Rachel Wood and Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julianne Moore and Tony Danza of the film "Don Jon's Addiction" pose during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan from the movie "Mud" pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael C. Hall stands on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Guy Pearce waits to enter a venue on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman talks to the media at the premiere of the film "Stoker" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
James Franco walks through a group of fans on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Felicity Jones arrives for the premiere of the film "Breathe In" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alicia Keys makes her way along Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Daniel Radcliffe is interviewed at the premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Casey Affleck walks down Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Directors Jeffrey Friedman (5th R back row) and Rob Epstein (2nd R) arrive with cast members for the premiere of the film "Lovelace" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rooney Mara walks down Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sebastian Junger, the director of the film "Which Way Is The Front Line From Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Naomi Watts signs autographs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Evan Rachel Wood from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" looks on during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Bell and Mamie Gummer greet each other as they arrive with Director Liz Garcia and Joshua Harto for the premiere of the film "The Lifeguard" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Robert Redford speaks before the premiere of "May in the Summer" during the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Hudson makes her way along Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ron Livingston arrives for the premiere of the film "Touchy Feely" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amanda Seyfried arrives for the premiere of the film "Lovelace" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dave Grohl and Stevie Nicks arrive for the premiere of the documentary "Sound City" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bill Pullman applauds before the premiere of "May in the Summer" during the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anita Hill, the subject of the film "Anita" poses for a photo during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" smiles during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
