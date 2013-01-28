版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 00:35 BJT

The SAG Awards

<p>Director and actor Ben Affleck holds the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Argo" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. In the background are Tate Donovan and Christopher Denham (R). REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Director and actor Ben Affleck holds the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture fomore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Director and actor Ben Affleck holds the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Argo" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. In the background are Tate Donovan and Christopher Denham (R). REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 18
<p>Jennifer Lawrence (C) speaks to her parents after winning the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jennifer Lawrence (C) speaks to her parents after winning the award for outstanding performance by a femalemore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Jennifer Lawrence (C) speaks to her parents after winning the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 18
<p>Actors Amy Nuttall (L) and Sophie McShera hold their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Downton Abbey" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Actors Amy Nuttall (L) and Sophie McShera hold their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in amore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Actors Amy Nuttall (L) and Sophie McShera hold their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Downton Abbey" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
3 / 18
<p>Actor Bryan Cranston poses backstage with his awards for outstanding male actor in a drama series for "Breaking Bad" and for outstanding cast in a motion picture for "Argo" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Actor Bryan Cranston poses backstage with his awards for outstanding male actor in a drama series for "Breamore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Actor Bryan Cranston poses backstage with his awards for outstanding male actor in a drama series for "Breaking Bad" and for outstanding cast in a motion picture for "Argo" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
4 / 18
<p>Ben Affleck accepts the award for outstanding cast in a motion picture for "Argo" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ben Affleck accepts the award for outstanding cast in a motion picture for "Argo" at the 19th annual Screenmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Ben Affleck accepts the award for outstanding cast in a motion picture for "Argo" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 18
<p>Actress Claire Danes holds the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in "Homeland" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Actress Claire Danes holds the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for hemore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Actress Claire Danes holds the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in "Homeland" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
6 / 18
<p>Jennifer Lawrence hugs co-star Bradley Cooper as she wins the award for outstanding female actor in a leading role for "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jennifer Lawrence hugs co-star Bradley Cooper as she wins the award for outstanding female actor in a leadimore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Jennifer Lawrence hugs co-star Bradley Cooper as she wins the award for outstanding female actor in a leading role for "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 18
<p>Actress Phyllis Logan (R, front) accepts the the award for outstanding ensemble in a drama series for "Downtown Abbey" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Phyllis Logan (R, front) accepts the the award for outstanding ensemble in a drama series for "Downmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Actress Phyllis Logan (R, front) accepts the the award for outstanding ensemble in a drama series for "Downtown Abbey" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 18
<p>Actor Dick Van Dyke Life holds his award backstage after recieving the life achievement award at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Actor Dick Van Dyke Life holds his award backstage after recieving the life achievement award at the 19th amore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Actor Dick Van Dyke Life holds his award backstage after recieving the life achievement award at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
9 / 18
<p>Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the award for outstanding male actor in a leading role for "Lincoln" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the award for outstanding male actor in a leading role for "Lincoln" at the 19th amore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the award for outstanding male actor in a leading role for "Lincoln" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 18
<p>Claire Danes accepts the award for outstanding female actor in a drama series for "Homeland" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Claire Danes accepts the award for outstanding female actor in a drama series for "Homeland" at the 19th anmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Claire Danes accepts the award for outstanding female actor in a drama series for "Homeland" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 18
<p>Bryan Cranston (back to camera) is congratulated by Ben Affleck as he accepts the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series for "Breaking Bad" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Bryan Cranston (back to camera) is congratulated by Ben Affleck as he accepts the award for outstanding malmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Bryan Cranston (back to camera) is congratulated by Ben Affleck as he accepts the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series for "Breaking Bad" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 18
<p>Sofia Vergara from the TV comedy Modern Family holds her award for "outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series" backstage at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Sofia Vergara from the TV comedy Modern Family holds her award for "outstanding performance by an ensemble more

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Sofia Vergara from the TV comedy Modern Family holds her award for "outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series" backstage at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
13 / 18
<p>Actor Dick Van Dyke accepts the life achievement award at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Dick Van Dyke accepts the life achievement award at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Losmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Actor Dick Van Dyke accepts the life achievement award at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 18
<p>Actor Hugh Jackman (R), from the film "Les Miserables," hugs director Tom Hooper at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman (R), from the film "Les Miserables," hugs director Tom Hooper at the 19th annual Screen more

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Actor Hugh Jackman (R), from the film "Les Miserables," hugs director Tom Hooper at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 18
<p>Actor Robert De Niro attends a cocktail party before the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Robert De Niro attends a cocktail party before the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angemore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Actor Robert De Niro attends a cocktail party before the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 18
<p>Actors Jared Harris (L) and Daniel Day-Lewis from the film "Lincoln" pose at a cocktail party before the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actors Jared Harris (L) and Daniel Day-Lewis from the film "Lincoln" pose at a cocktail party before the 19more

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Actors Jared Harris (L) and Daniel Day-Lewis from the film "Lincoln" pose at a cocktail party before the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 18
<p>SAG-AFTRA presidents Ken Howard and Roberta Reardon greet their members at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

SAG-AFTRA presidents Ken Howard and Roberta Reardon greet their members at the 19th annual Screen Actors Gumore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

SAG-AFTRA presidents Ken Howard and Roberta Reardon greet their members at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Spotted at Sundance

Spotted at Sundance

下一个

Spotted at Sundance

Spotted at Sundance

Celebrity sightings at the Sundance Film Festival.

2013年 1月 24日
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Highlights from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris.

2013年 1月 24日
When models fall

When models fall

When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.

2013年 1月 23日
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin Fashion Week.

2013年 1月 18日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐