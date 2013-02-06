Leather fashion
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisimore
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A model for designer Ralph Lauren wears a brown leather tank dress during the showing of the Ralph Lauren Smore
A model for designer Ralph Lauren wears a brown leather tank dress during the showing of the Ralph Lauren Spring 2001 Collection in New York, September 20, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model wears a chalk white napa leather dress and white wrap boot at designer Kenneth Cole's Fall 2001 premore
A model wears a chalk white napa leather dress and white wrap boot at designer Kenneth Cole's Fall 2001 presentation in New York on February 12, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
A model for designer Carlos Ribeiro wears a red leather and lycra corset top with chamois, metal mesh, guipmore
A model for designer Carlos Ribeiro wears a red leather and lycra corset top with chamois, metal mesh, guipure lace and chamois leaves patchwork applique, along with a red satin asymmetrical skirt, during the showing of the designer's Spring 2003 collection in New York, September 21, 2002. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer Ralph Lauren wears an espresso leather dress during the presentation of the Ralph Laurmore
A model for designer Ralph Lauren wears an espresso leather dress during the presentation of the Ralph Lauren fall/winter 2001 collection in New York, February 14, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model wears a tweed jacket with leather trim and short tweed pants during the Baby Phat Fall 2003 Collectmore
A model wears a tweed jacket with leather trim and short tweed pants during the Baby Phat Fall 2003 Collection show in New York, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
A model for designer Michael Kors wears a brown leather jacket and matching hot pants with a knit tank top more
A model for designer Michael Kors wears a brown leather jacket and matching hot pants with a knit tank top from the Michael Kors Spring 2001 Collection during the showing of the Collection in New York, September 20, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer Victor Alfaro wears a brown cutaway top and a brown leather stencil cut hot pants durimore
A model for designer Victor Alfaro wears a brown cutaway top and a brown leather stencil cut hot pants during the showing of the Victor Alfaro Spring 2000 Collectionin New York, September 16, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer John Varvatos walks the runway in a black one button cropped blazer and dyed leather mmore
A model for designer John Varvatos walks the runway in a black one button cropped blazer and dyed leather mini skirt during the presentation of the John Varvatos Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 11, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Deisy Santafe during the International Footwear and Leathmore
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Deisy Santafe during the International Footwear and Leather Fashion Show in Bogota February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Model wears a leather coat with fur trim and hood during Zac Posen's Fall 2003 Collection show in New York,more
Model wears a leather coat with fur trim and hood during Zac Posen's Fall 2003 Collection show in New York, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Model Audrey wears a black embroidered lace blouse and black leather skirt at a showing of Carolina Herreramore
Model Audrey wears a black embroidered lace blouse and black leather skirt at a showing of Carolina Herrera fashions in New York February 12, 2001. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A model for designer Tommy Hilfiger wears a tan and red wool turtleneck and luggage leather skirt during thmore
A model for designer Tommy Hilfiger wears a tan and red wool turtleneck and luggage leather skirt during the presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2002 Collection, in New York, April 4, 2002. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model wears swimsuit with leather bag as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer women's collection formore
A model wears swimsuit with leather bag as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer women's collection for 2003 in Milan on September 29, 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model sports a burgundy leather shirt dress with pink stitching on the runway at a showing of the latest more
A model sports a burgundy leather shirt dress with pink stitching on the runway at a showing of the latest designs by Cynthia Rowley February 9, 2001 in New York. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A model for designer Betsey Johnson wears a faux leather tube and matching pants at a showing of the Fall, more
A model for designer Betsey Johnson wears a faux leather tube and matching pants at a showing of the Fall, 1997 collection in New York, April 7, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
下一个
Rihanna back with Chris Brown
Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now."
SAG red carpet
Style highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The SAG Awards
Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Spotted at Sundance
Celebrity sightings at the Sundance Film Festival.
精选图集
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.