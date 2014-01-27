Controversial Grammy fashion
Madonna arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist Kaya Jones arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Kemp Muhl (L), Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beyonce poses backstage after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce and Jay-Z hug as they walk offstage after performing "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Lorde accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer and dancer Zendaya arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Blues artist Malina Moye arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hip hop artists Macklemore (R) and Ryan Lewis arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Country musician Jessi Alexander arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Colbie Caillat arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lady Gaga arrives being carried in an egg shaped vessel at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake
M.I.A. poses backstage after performing at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Sasha Gradiva arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Christina Aguilera arrives at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards, February 21, 2001. REUTERS/Handout
Singer Rihanna poses in an outfit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier upon arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Macy Gray poses as she arrives February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nicki Minaj poses on arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna performs her song "Nothing Really Matters" during the 41st Grammy Awards February 24, 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Pink performs "Glitter in the Air" at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Katy Perry performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"Destiny's Child," (L-R) Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams, pose with the Grammys they won at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards backstage at the Staples Center on February 21, 2001 in Los Angeles. REUTERS
Sheryl Crow arrives at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 13, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Singer Alicia Keys, who is nominated for six Grammy Awards including Best New Artist, poses as she arrives at the 44th annual Grammy Awards, February 27, 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
M.I.A. arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singers Sheryl Crow (L) and Fiona Apple pose together as they arrive February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Comedienne Margaret Cho arrives at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Gwyneth Paltrow performs "Forget You" with Cee-lo Green (L) at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Robyn arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Nadeea arrives on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Avril Lavigne, Best New Artist Grammy nominee, poses as she arrives at the 45th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Madison Square Garden, February 23, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Members of the band OK Go arrive at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers (L-R) Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya pose with the Grammy Award they won for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" at the 44th annual Grammy Awards February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Producer and D.J. Deadmau5 arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kylie Minouge poses as she arrives at the 45th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Madison Square Garden, February 23, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Singer Nadeea arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hayley Williams of rock band Paramore arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Stefan "Redfoo" Gordy (L) and Skyler "Sky Blu" Gordy of LFMAO pose on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rap artist Maurice Eloise XIII arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Songwriter Bonnie McKee arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zamora, nominated for best new age album for "Instrumental Oasis, Vol. 6," poses as he arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Venezuelan band La Vida Boheme arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A costumed nominee from David Sharp and the Papahugs Band, nominated for best children's album for "Are We There Yet," arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ciara arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Willow Smith arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paris Hilton arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Katy Perry and Russell Brand kiss on the red carpet as they arrive at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Lil' Kim holds her bike helmet as she arrives at the 44th annual Grammy Awards, February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beyonce (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
