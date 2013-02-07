New York Fashion Week
A model has her make-up applied before the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashimore
A model has her make-up applied before the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week more
A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Wmore
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week more
A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week more
A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Wmore
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Workers remove a plastic cover from the runway before the start of the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collecmore
Workers remove a plastic cover from the runway before the start of the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
