版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 8日 星期五 06:00 BJT

New York Fashion Week

<p>A model has her make-up applied before the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model has her make-up applied before the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashimore

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

A model has her make-up applied before the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 12
<p>A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week more

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
2 / 12
<p>A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Wmore

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
3 / 12
<p>A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week more

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 12
<p>A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Weemore

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 12
<p>A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Weemore

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 12
<p>A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Weemore

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 12
<p>A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week more

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 12
<p>A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Weemore

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 12
<p>A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Weemore

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
10 / 12
<p>A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Wmore

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
11 / 12
<p>Workers remove a plastic cover from the runway before the start of the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Workers remove a plastic cover from the runway before the start of the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collecmore

2013年 2月 8日 星期五

Workers remove a plastic cover from the runway before the start of the Nicholas K Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Leather fashion

Leather fashion

下一个

Leather fashion

Leather fashion

After Beyonce donned leather for the Super Bowl halftime show, here's a look at leather creations on the catwalk.

2013年 2月 7日
Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now."

2013年 1月 31日
SAG red carpet

SAG red carpet

Style highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2013年 1月 29日
The SAG Awards

The SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2013年 1月 29日

精选图集

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐