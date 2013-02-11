Grammy red carpet

版本:
<p>Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Beyonce arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Rihanna arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jazz musician Esperanza Spaulding arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jazz musician Esperanza Spaulding arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Television personality Carrie Keagan arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Television personality Carrie Keagan arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Kate Pierson, from The B-52's, poses as she arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Kate Pierson, from The B-52's, poses as she arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Mika Newton arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Mika Newton arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Recording artist Kelly Rowland arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Recording artist Kelly Rowland arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>British pop singer Natasha Bedingfield arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

British pop singer Natasha Bedingfield arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Alicia Keys arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Alicia Keys arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Bonnie McKee arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Bonnie McKee arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Television personality Rocsi Diaz arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Television personality Rocsi Diaz arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Solange Knowles arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Solange Knowles arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>R&amp;B singer Estelle arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

R&B singer Estelle arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>English musician Florence Welch, lead singer of the band Florence and the Machine, arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

English musician Florence Welch, lead singer of the band Florence and the Machine, arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Chris Brown arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Chris Brown arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Ashanti arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Ashanti arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>New Zealand singer-songwriter Kimbra arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

New Zealand singer-songwriter Kimbra arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Janelle Monae arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Janelle Monae arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Country singer Faith HIll arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Country singer Faith HIll arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Adele arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Adele arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Rihanna arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Recording artist Kelly Rowland arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Recording artist Kelly Rowland arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Photographers are reflected in the helmet of DJ Al Walser, who is nominated for best dance recording, as he arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Photographers are reflected in the helmet of DJ Al Walser, who is nominated for best dance recording, as he arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

