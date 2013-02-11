Grammy Award highlights
Rihanna shows off jewelry as she arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California Februamore
Rihanna shows off jewelry as she arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional Rmore
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelly Clarkson accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles,more
Kelly Clarkson accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the Grammy award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safemore
Singer Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the Grammy award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe & Sound" with John Paul White (L) and T Bone Burnett (2nd from L) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alicia Keys performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTEmore
Alicia Keys performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
LL Cool J performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUmore
LL Cool J performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miguel performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mikmore
Miguel performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Frank Ocean performs "Forrest Gump" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 1more
Frank Ocean performs "Forrest Gump" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rihanna performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTmore
Rihanna performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Carrie Underwood peforms at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. more
Carrie Underwood peforms at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Set Fire To The Rain " at the 55th annuamore
Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Set Fire To The Rain " at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Taylor Swift performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTEmore
Taylor Swift performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenter Prince speaks on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, more
Presenter Prince speaks on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sting performs a tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Februarmore
Sting performs a tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Femore
Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ziggy Marley and Bruno Mars play tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Calmore
Ziggy Marley and Bruno Mars play tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jack White performs with a backup singer at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Februmore
Jack White performs with a backup singer at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Justin Timberlake performs with Jay-Z (R) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Febrmore
Justin Timberlake performs with Jay-Z (R) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elton John (L) and Ed Sheeran perform "The A Team" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Califormore
Elton John (L) and Ed Sheeran perform "The A Team" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Recording artists Blush are introduced to John Mayer (R) by producer Quincy Jones as they arrive at the 55tmore
Recording artists Blush are introduced to John Mayer (R) by producer Quincy Jones as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nate Ruess (C) and Fun accept the Grammy award for song of the year for "We Are Young" at the 55th annual Gmore
Nate Ruess (C) and Fun accept the Grammy award for song of the year for "We Are Young" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Frank Ocean accepts the award for best urban contemporary album for "Channel Orange" at the 55th annual Gramore
Frank Ocean accepts the award for best urban contemporary album for "Channel Orange" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons accepts the Grammy for album of the year for "Babel" from presenter Adelmore
Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons accepts the Grammy for album of the year for "Babel" from presenter Adele (R) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce poses with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" backstage at the 55more
Beyonce poses with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jay-Z poses with the awards he won for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song more
Jay-Z poses with the awards he won for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Dream poses with his Grammy award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "No Church In The Wild" backstagemore
The Dream poses with his Grammy award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "No Church In The Wild" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Kimbra (R) and for Best Alternatmore
Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Kimbra (R) and for Best Alternative Music Album, backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Taylor Swift holds the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe & Sound" backstage at themore
Taylor Swift holds the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe & Sound" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood poses with her award for Best Country Solo Performance backstage at the 55th annual Grammymore
Carrie Underwood poses with her award for Best Country Solo Performance backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Kear (L) and Chris Tompkins pose with their Grammy award for Best Country Song for "Blown Away" backstmore
Josh Kear (L) and Chris Tompkins pose with their Grammy award for Best Country Song for "Blown Away" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
下一个
Grammy red carpet
Fashion hits and misses from the red carpet at the Grammy awards.
New York Fashion Week
Highlights from backstage and the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.
Leather fashion
After Beyonce donned leather for the Super Bowl halftime show, here's a look at leather creations on the catwalk.
Rihanna back with Chris Brown
Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now."
精选图集
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.