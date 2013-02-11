版本:
Grammy Award highlights

<p>Rihanna shows off jewelry as she arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&amp;B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Kelly Clarkson accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the Grammy award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe &amp; Sound" with John Paul White (L) and T Bone Burnett (2nd from L) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Alicia Keys performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>LL Cool J performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Miguel performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Frank Ocean performs "Forrest Gump" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Rihanna performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Carrie Underwood peforms at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Set Fire To The Rain " at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Taylor Swift performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Presenter Prince speaks on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Sting performs a tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Ziggy Marley and Bruno Mars play tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Jack White performs with a backup singer at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Justin Timberlake performs with Jay-Z (R) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Elton John (L) and Ed Sheeran perform "The A Team" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Recording artists Blush are introduced to John Mayer (R) by producer Quincy Jones as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Nate Ruess (C) and Fun accept the Grammy award for song of the year for "We Are Young" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Frank Ocean accepts the award for best urban contemporary album for "Channel Orange" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons accepts the Grammy for album of the year for "Babel" from presenter Adele (R) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Beyonce poses with her award for Best Traditional R&amp;B Performance for "Love On Top" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jay-Z poses with the awards he won for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>The Dream poses with his Grammy award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "No Church In The Wild" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Kimbra (R) and for Best Alternative Music Album, backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Taylor Swift holds the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe &amp; Sound" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Carrie Underwood poses with her award for Best Country Solo Performance backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Josh Kear (L) and Chris Tompkins pose with their Grammy award for Best Country Song for "Blown Away" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

