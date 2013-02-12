Berlinale best

版本:
<p>Actress Juliette Binoche dances during a photocall to promote the movie "Camille Claudel 1915" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Actress Juliette Binoche dances during a photocall to promote the movie "Camille Claudel 1915" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Actor Matt Damon signs autographs as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Promised Land' at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Actor Matt Damon signs autographs as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Promised Land' at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Actor Jude Law poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Side Effects" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Actor Jude Law poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Side Effects" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Actors Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway attend a photocall to promote the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Actors Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway attend a photocall to promote the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Young actor Rapule Sinaye Hendricks attends a news conference for the movie "Layla Fourie" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Young actor Rapule Sinaye Hendricks attends a news conference for the movie "Layla Fourie" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Actress Julie Delpy (R), actor Ethan Hawke (L) and director Richard Linklater (C) attend the screening of their movie "Before Midnight" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Actress Julie Delpy (R), actor Ethan Hawke (L) and director Richard Linklater (C) attend the screening of their movie "Before Midnight" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Cast member Amanda Seyfried poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Lovelace" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Cast member Amanda Seyfried poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Lovelace" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>U.S. actress Jane Fonda arrives on red carpet for the screening of the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

U.S. actress Jane Fonda arrives on red carpet for the screening of the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Actress Charlize Theron poses as she arrives for the 'Cinema for Peace' charity gala at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Actress Charlize Theron poses as she arrives for the 'Cinema for Peace' charity gala at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Director Steven Soderbergh and actress Rooney Mara pose on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Side Effects" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Director Steven Soderbergh and actress Rooney Mara pose on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Side Effects" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Actress Juliette Binoche dances s with director Bruno Dumont during a photocall to promote the movie "Camille Claudel 1915" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Actress Juliette Binoche dances s with director Bruno Dumont during a photocall to promote the movie "Camille Claudel 1915" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Director Denis Cote (R) poses with cast member Romane Bohringer on the red carpet before the screening of their movie "Vic et Flo ont vu un ours" (Vic and Flo Saw a Bear) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Director Denis Cote (R) poses with cast member Romane Bohringer on the red carpet before the screening of their movie "Vic et Flo ont vu un ours" (Vic and Flo Saw a Bear) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Actress Fallon Goodson poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Actress Fallon Goodson poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Actress Anne Hathaway poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Actress Anne Hathaway poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai poses during a photocall to promote the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai poses during a photocall to promote the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Cast member Rooney Mara attends a news conference to promote the movie "Side Effects" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Cast member Rooney Mara attends a news conference to promote the movie "Side Effects" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Actress Pierette Robitaille poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Vic et Flo ont vu un ours" (Vic and Flo Saw a Bear) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Actress Pierette Robitaille poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Vic et Flo ont vu un ours" (Vic and Flo Saw a Bear) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Actor John Krasinski signs autographs as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Promised Land' at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Actor John Krasinski signs autographs as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Promised Land' at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>U.S. actress Jane Fonda films with her smartphone as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Promised Land' at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

U.S. actress Jane Fonda films with her smartphone as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Promised Land' at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>German actress Jessica Schwarz arrives on red carpet for the screening of the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

German actress Jessica Schwarz arrives on red carpet for the screening of the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Actress Maryam Moghadam poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Parde" (Closed Curtain) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Actress Maryam Moghadam poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Parde" (Closed Curtain) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Actor Eddie Redmayne arrives for the screening of the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Actor Eddie Redmayne arrives for the screening of the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Actress Zhang Ziyi arrives on red carpet for the screening of the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Actress Zhang Ziyi arrives on red carpet for the screening of the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Cast member Rapule Sinaye Hendricks poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Layla Fourie" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Cast member Rapule Sinaye Hendricks poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Layla Fourie" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Directors Rob Epstein (L) and Jeffrey Friedman (R) pose with their cast James Franco, Amanda Seyfried and Peter Sarsgaard (2nd L-2nd R) during a photocall to promote the movie "Lovelace" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Directors Rob Epstein (L) and Jeffrey Friedman (R) pose with their cast James Franco, Amanda Seyfried and Peter Sarsgaard (2nd L-2nd R) during a photocall to promote the movie "Lovelace" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Actors Rayna Campbell and August Diehl react as they pose during a photocall to promote the movie "Layla Fourie" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Actors Rayna Campbell and August Diehl react as they pose during a photocall to promote the movie "Layla Fourie" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Actors Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke pose on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Before Midnight" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Actors Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke pose on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Before Midnight" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Actress Tamsin Egerton poses during a photocall to promote the movie "The Look of Love" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Actress Tamsin Egerton poses during a photocall to promote the movie "The Look of Love" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Director Denis Cote (2nd R) poses with actors Marc-Andre Grondin (L-R), Pierette Robitaille and Romane Bohringer during a photocall to promote the movie "Vic et Flo ont vu un ours" (Vic and Flo Saw a Bear) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Director Denis Cote (2nd R) poses with actors Marc-Andre Grondin (L-R), Pierette Robitaille and Romane Bohringer during a photocall to promote the movie "Vic et Flo ont vu un ours" (Vic and Flo Saw a Bear) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Actress Anna Friel poses during a photocall to promote the movie "The Look of Love" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Actress Anna Friel poses during a photocall to promote the movie "The Look of Love" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

