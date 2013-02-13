Front row: Anna Wintour
Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Donna Karen New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Vogue editor Anna Wintour speaks on a cell phone before the J. Mendel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
(L -R) Actress Viola Davis, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Tennis players Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams (C) and Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attend the Zac Posen Spring 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Vogue editor Anna Wintour attends the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Anna Wintour (C), editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, her daughter Bee Shaffer (2ndR) and Suzy Menkes (R), Fashion Editor of the International Herald Tribune (IHT), attend the French house Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show by Belgian designer Raf Simons in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Vogue editor Anna Wintour watches models present creations at the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour watches the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour (C) watches the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Emilio Pucci's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour watch as a model presents a creation at the Narciso Rodriguez 2011 Spring/Summer collection during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) attends the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Vogue editor Anna Wintour departs the Donna Karan Fall 2010 show escorted by a bodyguard during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
