Celebrity style: Fergie
Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas performs during half-time of the NFL's Super Bowl XLV football game between tmore
Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas performs during half-time of the NFL's Super Bowl XLV football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, more
Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Fergie arrives at The Clinton Foundation Gala in celebration of the organization's "Decade of Differmore
Singer Fergie arrives at The Clinton Foundation Gala in celebration of the organization's "Decade of Difference" in Los Angeles October14, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala presented by the Recording Academy and more
Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala presented by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Singer Fergie arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marmore
Singer Fergie arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Fergie poses during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, more
Singer Fergie poses during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Fergie attends the third annual amFAR Inspiration Gala in New York City June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jemal more
Singer Fergie attends the third annual amFAR Inspiration Gala in New York City June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jemal Countess
Fergie arrives at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Fergie arrives at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Fergie from The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calmore
Singer Fergie from The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, more
Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Fergie from The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERSmore
Singer Fergie from The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Fergie arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Fergie arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Fergie arrives at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fergie arrives at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Fergie arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California Decmore
Singer Fergie arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people under the age of 24. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Fergie poses at an industry screening of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at the Grauman's Chinese theatremore
Singer Fergie poses at an industry screening of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas presents a creation by French fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of tmore
Singer Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas presents a creation by French fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of their men's Spring-Summer 2010 fashion collection in Paris June 25, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Fergie poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebratimore
Singer Fergie poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas performs during the Summer Festival in Quebec City July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Matmore
Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas performs during the Summer Festival in Quebec City July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Singer Fergie performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Fergie performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
American pop singer Fergie poses for the photographer before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2009 menmore
American pop singer Fergie poses for the photographer before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2009 men's collection during Milan Fashion Week June 21, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
