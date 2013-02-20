版本:
Celebrity style: Fergie

<p>Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas performs during half-time of the NFL's Super Bowl XLV football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas performs during half-time of the NFL's Super Bowl XLV football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Fergie arrives at The Clinton Foundation Gala in celebration of the organization's "Decade of Difference" in Los Angeles October14, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Fergie arrives at The Clinton Foundation Gala in celebration of the organization's "Decade of Difference" in Los Angeles October14, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala presented by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala presented by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Singer Fergie arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Singer Fergie arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Singer Fergie poses during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Fergie poses during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Fergie attends the third annual amFAR Inspiration Gala in New York City June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jemal Countess</p>

Singer Fergie attends the third annual amFAR Inspiration Gala in New York City June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jemal Countess

<p>Fergie arrives at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Fergie arrives at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Fergie from The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Fergie from The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Fergie from The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Singer Fergie from The Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Fergie arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Fergie arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Fergie arrives at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Fergie arrives at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Fergie arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people under the age of 24. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Singer Fergie arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people under the age of 24. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Singer Fergie poses at an industry screening of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Fergie poses at an industry screening of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas presents a creation by French fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of their men's Spring-Summer 2010 fashion collection in Paris June 25, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Singer Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas presents a creation by French fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of their men's Spring-Summer 2010 fashion collection in Paris June 25, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Singer Fergie poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Singer Fergie poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas performs during the Summer Festival in Quebec City July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas performs during the Summer Festival in Quebec City July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>Singer Fergie performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Singer Fergie performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>American pop singer Fergie poses for the photographer before the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Spring/Summer 2009 men's collection during Milan Fashion Week June 21, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

American pop singer Fergie poses for the photographer before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2009 men's collection during Milan Fashion Week June 21, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

