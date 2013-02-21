版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 21日 星期四 11:15 BJT

BRIT Awards

<p>Singer Emeli Sande reacts after being awarded the best British Album award during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Emeli Sande reacts after being awarded the best British Album award during the BRIT Awards, celebratmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Singer Emeli Sande reacts after being awarded the best British Album award during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 24
<p>Singer Damon Albarn (R) and fundraiser Ben Knowles accept a special recognition award for the charity War Child during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Damon Albarn (R) and fundraiser Ben Knowles accept a special recognition award for the charity War Cmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Singer Damon Albarn (R) and fundraiser Ben Knowles accept a special recognition award for the charity War Child during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 24
<p>Pop group Mumford &amp; Sons performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Pop group Mumford & Sons performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arenmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Pop group Mumford & Sons performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 24
<p>Pop group One Direction react after being awarded the Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Pop group One Direction react after being awarded the Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating more

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Pop group One Direction react after being awarded the Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
4 / 24
<p>Singer Ben Howard (R) performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Ben Howard (R) performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in Lomore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Singer Ben Howard (R) performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Frank Ocean holds his trophy after winning the International Male category during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Frank Ocean holds his trophy after winning the International Male category during the BRIT Awarmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

U.S. singer Frank Ocean holds his trophy after winning the International Male category during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena inmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 24
<p>Musician Dave Grohl prepares to present the International Group award to The Black Keys at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Musician Dave Grohl prepares to present the International Group award to The Black Keys at the BRIT Awards,more

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Musician Dave Grohl prepares to present the International Group award to The Black Keys at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena inmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 24
<p>Pop group One Direction performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Pop group One Direction performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in more

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Pop group One Direction performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 24
<p>Singer Ben Howard (R) embraces Ed Sheeran after being presented with the British Male category trophy during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Ben Howard (R) embraces Ed Sheeran after being presented with the British Male category trophy durinmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Singer Ben Howard (R) embraces Ed Sheeran after being presented with the British Male category trophy during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 24
<p>British pop band One Direction perform during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

British pop band One Direction perform during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Aremore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

British pop band One Direction perform during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 24
<p>Singer Tom Odell arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Singer Tom Odell arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Mamore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Singer Tom Odell arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
13 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Justin Timberlake performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Aremore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 24
<p>British singer Robbie Williams performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

British singer Robbie Williams performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Armore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

British singer Robbie Williams performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 24
<p>Actor Simon Pegg and actress Berenice Marlohe prepare to present the British Group award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Actor Simon Pegg and actress Berenice Marlohe prepare to present the British Group award at the BRIT Awardsmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Actor Simon Pegg and actress Berenice Marlohe prepare to present the British Group award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
16 / 24
<p>Singer Ben Howard waves after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Ben Howard waves after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, cmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Singer Ben Howard waves after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
17 / 24
<p>British rock band Muse performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

British rock band Muse performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in Lmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

British rock band Muse performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
18 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena imore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
19 / 24
<p>British indie rock band Alt-J arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

British indie rock band Alt-J arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena inmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

British indie rock band Alt-J arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
20 / 24
<p>Rock band Muse arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Rock band Muse arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London Februarmore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Rock band Muse arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
21 / 24
<p>British pop group One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

British pop group One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena more

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

British pop group One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
22 / 24
<p>Bat For Lashes arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Bat For Lashes arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London Februamore

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Bat For Lashes arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
23 / 24
<p>Singer Boy George and a companion arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Singer Boy George and a companion arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. more

2013年 2月 21日 星期四

Singer Boy George and a companion arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Celebrity style: Fergie

Celebrity style: Fergie

下一个

Celebrity style: Fergie

Celebrity style: Fergie

The fashion and style of singer Fergie.

2013年 2月 21日
Front row: Anna Wintour

Front row: Anna Wintour

Renowned fashion icon and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour watches fashion weeks from the front row.

2013年 2月 14日
Berlinale best

Berlinale best

Red carpet fashion and highlights from the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.

2013年 2月 13日
Grammy Award highlights

Grammy Award highlights

Memorable moments from the award show and backstage.

2013年 2月 11日

精选图集

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐