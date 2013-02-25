Red carpet at the Oscars
Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Charlize Theron wearing white Dior Haute Couture column gown arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Master," and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing a Zuhair Murad gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Chastain, best actress nominee for her role in "Zero Dark Thirty", arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Amanda Seyfried, from "Les Miserables," wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Kristin Stewart arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Kerry Washington, wearing a coral Miu Miu dress and Chopard Jewels, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anne Hathaway, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Les Miserables" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Two-time Oscars winner Jane Fonda, wearing a yellow Versace gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Reese Witherspoon, wearing a black and royal blue Louis Vuitton gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Quenzhane Wallis, best actress nominee for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild," arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Gardner arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Hudson poses in a Roberto Cavalli Couture dress as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best Actress nominee for "The Impossible" Naomi Watts wearing an Armani Prive dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Neil Lane jewels, and carrying a Roger Vivier bag, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Stacy Keibler arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Halle Berry arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British actress Helena Bonham Carter, of the film "Les Miserables", poses in a Vivienne Westwood dress as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Salma Hayek poses at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British singer Adele poses on the red carpet in a Jenny Packham dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Helen Hunt arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Samantha Barks in the film "Les Miserables" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Best Supporting Actress Nominee Sally Field for "Lincoln" wearing a pleated red Valentino gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Presenter Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as her husband Keith Urban (R) watches, at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. Kidman is wearing L?Wren Scott dress, shoes and bag, with Fred Leighton jewels. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Olivia Munn wears a red and gold Marchesa gown at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter and former Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer arrives on the red carpet at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, of the best foreign language nominated Danish film "A Royal Affair," arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oscars presenter Renee Zellweger poses on the red carpet in a gold Carolina Herrera gown at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
