版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 25日 星期一 12:15 BJT

Red carpet at the Oscars

<p>Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" arrives at the 85th Academmore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 30
<p>Actress Charlize Theron wearing white Dior Haute Couture column gown arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Charlize Theron wearing white Dior Haute Couture column gown arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in more

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Actress Charlize Theron wearing white Dior Haute Couture column gown arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 30
<p>Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Master," and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Master," and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, more

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Master," and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 30
<p>Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing a Zuhair Murad gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing a Zuhair Murad gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, arrives at the 85th more

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing a Zuhair Murad gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 30
<p>Jessica Chastain, best actress nominee for her role in "Zero Dark Thirty", arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jessica Chastain, best actress nominee for her role in "Zero Dark Thirty", arrives at the 85th Academy Awarmore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Jessica Chastain, best actress nominee for her role in "Zero Dark Thirty", arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 30
<p>Actress Amanda Seyfried, from "Les Miserables," wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Amanda Seyfried, from "Les Miserables," wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, arrives at the 85th Acamore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Actress Amanda Seyfried, from "Les Miserables," wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 30
<p>Presenter Kristin Stewart arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Presenter Kristin Stewart arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. Rmore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Presenter Kristin Stewart arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 30
<p>Actress Kerry Washington, wearing a coral Miu Miu dress and Chopard Jewels, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Kerry Washington, wearing a coral Miu Miu dress and Chopard Jewels, arrives at the 85th Academy Awamore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Actress Kerry Washington, wearing a coral Miu Miu dress and Chopard Jewels, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 30
<p>Anne Hathaway, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Les Miserables" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Anne Hathaway, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Les Miserables" arrives at the 85th Academymore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Anne Hathaway, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Les Miserables" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
9 / 30
<p>Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REmore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 30
<p>Two-time Oscars winner Jane Fonda, wearing a yellow Versace gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Two-time Oscars winner Jane Fonda, wearing a yellow Versace gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Holmore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Two-time Oscars winner Jane Fonda, wearing a yellow Versace gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 30
<p>Actress Reese Witherspoon, wearing a black and royal blue Louis Vuitton gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Reese Witherspoon, wearing a black and royal blue Louis Vuitton gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Amore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Actress Reese Witherspoon, wearing a black and royal blue Louis Vuitton gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 30
<p>Quenzhane Wallis, best actress nominee for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild," arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Quenzhane Wallis, best actress nominee for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild," arrives at the 85th Amore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Quenzhane Wallis, best actress nominee for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild," arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 30
<p>Jennifer Gardner arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jennifer Gardner arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Jennifer Gardner arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 30
<p>Singer Jennifer Hudson poses in a Roberto Cavalli Couture dress as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Jennifer Hudson poses in a Roberto Cavalli Couture dress as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards imore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Singer Jennifer Hudson poses in a Roberto Cavalli Couture dress as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 30
<p>Best Actress nominee for "The Impossible" Naomi Watts wearing an Armani Prive dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Neil Lane jewels, and carrying a Roger Vivier bag, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Best Actress nominee for "The Impossible" Naomi Watts wearing an Armani Prive dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Neilmore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Best Actress nominee for "The Impossible" Naomi Watts wearing an Armani Prive dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Neil Lane jewels, and carrying a Roger Vivier bag, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 30
<p>Stacy Keibler arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Stacy Keibler arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas more

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Stacy Keibler arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 30
<p>Halle Berry arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Halle Berry arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucasmore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Halle Berry arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 30
<p>British actress Helena Bonham Carter, of the film "Les Miserables", poses in a Vivienne Westwood dress as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

British actress Helena Bonham Carter, of the film "Les Miserables", poses in a Vivienne Westwood dress as smore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

British actress Helena Bonham Carter, of the film "Les Miserables", poses in a Vivienne Westwood dress as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 30
<p>Actress Salma Hayek poses at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Salma Hayek poses at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lmore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Actress Salma Hayek poses at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 30
<p>British singer Adele poses on the red carpet in a Jenny Packham dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

British singer Adele poses on the red carpet in a Jenny Packham dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry as she more

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

British singer Adele poses on the red carpet in a Jenny Packham dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 30
<p>Actress Helen Hunt arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Actress Helen Hunt arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTEmore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Actress Helen Hunt arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
22 / 30
<p>Actress Samantha Barks in the film "Les Miserables" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Actress Samantha Barks in the film "Les Miserables" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Califomore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Actress Samantha Barks in the film "Les Miserables" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 30
<p>Best Supporting Actress Nominee Sally Field for "Lincoln" wearing a pleated red Valentino gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Best Supporting Actress Nominee Sally Field for "Lincoln" wearing a pleated red Valentino gown, arrives at more

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Best Supporting Actress Nominee Sally Field for "Lincoln" wearing a pleated red Valentino gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 30
<p>Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24,more

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
25 / 30
<p>Presenter Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as her husband Keith Urban (R) watches, at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. Kidman is wearing L?Wren Scott dress, shoes and bag, with Fred Leighton jewels. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Presenter Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as her husband Keith Urban (R) watches, at the 85th Academymore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Presenter Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as her husband Keith Urban (R) watches, at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. Kidman is wearing L?Wren Scott dress, shoes and bag, with Fred Leighton jewels. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 30
<p>Actress Olivia Munn wears a red and gold Marchesa gown at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Olivia Munn wears a red and gold Marchesa gown at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Californiamore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Actress Olivia Munn wears a red and gold Marchesa gown at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 30
<p>Presenter and former Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer arrives on the red carpet at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Presenter and former Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer arrives on the red carpet at the 85th Academy Awamore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Presenter and former Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer arrives on the red carpet at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
28 / 30
<p>Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, of the best foreign language nominated Danish film "A Royal Affair," arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, of the best foreign language nominated Danish film "A Royal Affair," arrivmore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, of the best foreign language nominated Danish film "A Royal Affair," arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 30
<p>Oscars presenter Renee Zellweger poses on the red carpet in a gold Carolina Herrera gown at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Oscars presenter Renee Zellweger poses on the red carpet in a gold Carolina Herrera gown at the 85th Academmore

2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Oscars presenter Renee Zellweger poses on the red carpet in a gold Carolina Herrera gown at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

下一个

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Fashion highlights and memorable moments from the 85th Academy Awards.

2013年 2月 25日
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Highlights from the BRIT Music Awards in London.

2013年 2月 21日
Celebrity style: Fergie

Celebrity style: Fergie

The fashion and style of singer Fergie.

2013年 2月 21日
Front row: Anna Wintour

Front row: Anna Wintour

Renowned fashion icon and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour watches fashion weeks from the front row.

2013年 2月 14日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐