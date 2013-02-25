Oscars after-parties
Daniel Day-Lewis, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "Lincoln", embraces director Steven Spielberg at the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lawrence holds her award for Best Actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Adele, winner of Best Original Song for film "Skyfall" is interviewed at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steven Tyler attends the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
Sean Fine sits with his Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for his film "Inocente" at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/ LUCAS JACKSON
The Weinstein Company Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein (back L) and wife Georgina Chapman (standing 2nd L) speak to actress Kerry Washington (seated R) at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Halle Berry is guided to pose at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Ang Lee (L) of Taiwan and Canadian composer Mychael Danna hold their Oscars after winning the Best Director award and the Best Original Score award respectively for their film "Life of Pi", at the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Austrian-German actor Christoph Waltz holds his Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "Django Unchained" at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman attend the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anne Hathaway, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the film "Les Miserables", poses with "Les Miserables" director Tom Hooper (R) during the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Garner loses her balance at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are photographed at the Governors Ball after the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeremy Renner (L) talks with Olivia Munn at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anne Hathaway, holding her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film "Les Miserables", poses with "Les Miserables" director Tom Hooper during the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lawrence, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook", reacts during an interview at the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lawrence (2nd from L) talks at the Governors Ball with her brother Ben (L), her mother Karen (C, with Oscar), father Gary (2nd from R) and brother Blaine (R) after she won the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Canadian composer Mychael Danna holds his Oscar after winning the Best Original Score award for the film "Life of Pi", next to his wife Aparna Danna at the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Director Quentin Tarantino holds his Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay award for his film "Django Unchained", at the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actress Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (2nd, L) for "Silver Linings Playbook" poses with her brother Ben (L), her mother Karen, her father Gary (2nd R) and her brother Blaine at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sandra Bullock (L), Conan O'Brien and wife Liza Joke (R) around before posing on the carpet at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bradley Cooper (L) and his mother Gloria Cooper arrive at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emile Hirsch (R) and Gerard Butler embrace at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michael Haneke (R), director of the Best Foreign Language Oscar-winning Austrian film "Amour"and his wife Susanne arrive at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
Natalie Portman hugs Diane Kruger (L) at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Richard Gere (L) and Elizabeth Banks at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Faye Dunaway adjusts her hair after putting on sunglasses at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lily Collins at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Reese Witherspoon at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Composer Quincy Jones (L) and British model Naomi Campbell arrive at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician Bono (L) and his daughter Eve Hewson arrive at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Director Ron Howard and wife Cheryl at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Producer Randy Jackson (L), musician Steven Tyler (C) and comedian Jim Carrey arrive at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician Elton John arrives at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Quvenzhane Wallis arrives to attend the Women in Film pre-Oscar cocktail party in Beverly Hills, California, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Oscar statue is pictured at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Orlando Bloom (R) and Miranda Kerr at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
