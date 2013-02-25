版本:
Oscars after-parties

<p>Daniel Day-Lewis, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "Lincoln", embraces director Steven Spielberg at the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jennifer Lawrence holds her award for Best Actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Adele, winner of Best Original Song for film "Skyfall" is interviewed at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Steven Tyler attends the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Sean Fine sits with his Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for his film "Inocente" at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/ LUCAS JACKSON</p>

<p>The Weinstein Company Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein (back L) and wife Georgina Chapman (standing 2nd L) speak to actress Kerry Washington (seated R) at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Halle Berry is guided to pose at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Director Ang Lee (L) of Taiwan and Canadian composer Mychael Danna hold their Oscars after winning the Best Director award and the Best Original Score award respectively for their film "Life of Pi", at the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Austrian-German actor Christoph Waltz holds his Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "Django Unchained" at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman attend the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Anne Hathaway, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the film "Les Miserables", poses with "Les Miserables" director Tom Hooper (R) during the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jennifer Garner loses her balance at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are photographed at the Governors Ball after the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jeremy Renner (L) talks with Olivia Munn at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Anne Hathaway, holding her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film "Les Miserables", poses with "Les Miserables" director Tom Hooper during the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jennifer Lawrence, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook", reacts during an interview at the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jennifer Lawrence (2nd from L) talks at the Governors Ball with her brother Ben (L), her mother Karen (C, with Oscar), father Gary (2nd from R) and brother Blaine (R) after she won the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Canadian composer Mychael Danna holds his Oscar after winning the Best Original Score award for the film "Life of Pi", next to his wife Aparna Danna at the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Director Quentin Tarantino holds his Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay award for his film "Django Unchained", at the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Best actress Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (2nd, L) for "Silver Linings Playbook" poses with her brother Ben (L), her mother Karen, her father Gary (2nd R) and her brother Blaine at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Sandra Bullock (L), Conan O'Brien and wife Liza Joke (R) around before posing on the carpet at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Bradley Cooper (L) and his mother Gloria Cooper arrive at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Emile Hirsch (R) and Gerard Butler embrace at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Michael Haneke (R), director of the Best Foreign Language Oscar-winning Austrian film "Amour"and his wife Susanne arrive at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Natalie Portman hugs Diane Kruger (L) at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Richard Gere (L) and Elizabeth Banks at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Faye Dunaway adjusts her hair after putting on sunglasses at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Lily Collins at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Reese Witherspoon at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Composer Quincy Jones (L) and British model Naomi Campbell arrive at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Musician Bono (L) and his daughter Eve Hewson arrive at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Director Ron Howard and wife Cheryl at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Producer Randy Jackson (L), musician Steven Tyler (C) and comedian Jim Carrey arrive at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Musician Elton John arrives at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Quvenzhane Wallis arrives to attend the Women in Film pre-Oscar cocktail party in Beverly Hills, California, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>An Oscar statue is pictured at the Governors Ball for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Orlando Bloom (R) and Miranda Kerr at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

