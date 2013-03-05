Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac in the Oratoire du Louvre church asmore
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac in the Oratoire du Louvre church as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fmore
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Milla Jovovich attends German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wearmore
Actress Milla Jovovich attends German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac in the Oratoire du Louvre church asmore
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac in the Oratoire du Louvre church as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac in the Oratoire du Louvre church asmore
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac in the Oratoire du Louvre church as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fmore
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 wommore
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato a part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's rmore
Models present creations by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato a part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Fall-Winmore
A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's more
Models present creations by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 womenmore
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's remore
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo for fashion house Celine as part of her Fall-Wmore
A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo for fashion house Celine as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 womenmore
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014more
A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 womenmore
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 wommore
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Wintemore
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Russian model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as partmore
Russian model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 wommore
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's reamore
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor and Rolf as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 womenmore
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor and Rolf as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 wommore
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's reamore
A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 womemore
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation by French designer Anne Valerie Hash as part ofmore
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation by French designer Anne Valerie Hash as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&M, as part of her Fall-Winter 2more
A model presents a creation by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&M, as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for H&M during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women'smore
Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Olympia Le-Tam as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-tmore
A model presents a creation by designer Olympia Le-Tam as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by AF Vandevorst designers as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's readymore
A model presents a creation by AF Vandevorst designers as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo durinmore
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo for fashion house Celine as part of her Fall-Wmore
A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo for fashion house Celine as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Amaya Arzuaga as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's more
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Amaya Arzuaga as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at the Spanish Embassy during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo durinmore
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Roland Mouret as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's rmore
A model presents a creation by French designer Roland Mouret as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Irish designer Sharon Wauchob as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's readmore
Models present creations by Irish designer Sharon Wauchob as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's remore
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of himore
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's remore
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Fall-Winmore
A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of himore
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's remore
A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Lydia Maurer as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's remore
A model presents a creation by German designer Lydia Maurer as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paco Rabanne during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Lydia Maurer as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's remore
A model presents a creation by German designer Lydia Maurer as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paco Rabanne during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 wommore
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 wommore
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 wommore
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 wommore
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Raffaele Borriello as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 wommore
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Raffaele Borriello as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Leonard during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Russian model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as partmore
Russian model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Wintemore
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's remore
A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2more
Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Jessica Alba attends the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear Kenzo fashion show during Parimore
Actress Jessica Alba attends the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear Kenzo fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during tmore
Models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during tmore
Models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models are seen before the presentation of British designer Vivienne Westwood Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women'smore
Models are seen before the presentation of British designer Vivienne Westwood Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 womemore
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women'smore
Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation from Australian designer Martin Grant's Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-more
A model presents a creation from Australian designer Martin Grant's Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 womenmore
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 womenmore
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maids are seen before the start of the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for H&Mmore
Maids are seen before the start of the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for H&M by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&M, during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 womemore
Models present creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris fashion weekmore
Models present creations during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's rmore
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-more
Models present creations by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's rmore
Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 womore
A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women'more
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women'more
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women'more
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women'more
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's readmore
Models present creations by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Singer Rita Ora performs on stage during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris fasmore
Singer Rita Ora performs on stage during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Designer Anthony Vaccarello appears at the end of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion smore
Designer Anthony Vaccarello appears at the end of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Fall-Wintmore
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Devastee during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 womemore
Models present creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model waits backstage before the presentation of Steffie Christiaens Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-more
A model waits backstage before the presentation of Steffie Christiaens Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A table with pictures of models is seen backstage before the presentation of Steffie Christiaens Fall-Wintemore
A table with pictures of models is seen backstage before the presentation of Steffie Christiaens Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models leave after the presentation of French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere Fall-Winter 2013/2more
Models leave after the presentation of French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Devastee during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
下一个
Oscars after-parties
A look at Oscar winners and other celebrities as they attend parties after the Academy Awards.
Red carpet at the Oscars
The fashion hits and misses at this year's Academy Awards.
Best of the Oscars
Fashion highlights and memorable moments from the 85th Academy Awards.
BRIT Awards
Highlights from the BRIT Music Awards in London.
精选图集
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.