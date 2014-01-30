Trouble for Bieber
Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station on Wednesday following reports he will be charged with assault over an incident in the city in December. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Justin Bieber appears in front of Judge Joseph Farina by video link in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pool
Justin Bieber in a booking photo after being arrested in Miami on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, according to police. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept
Jeremy Bieber (2nd L), father of Justin Bieber, awaits the release of his son outside a Miami-Dade County jail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Justin Bieber departs a Miami-Dade County jail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Justin Bieber departs a Miami-Dade County jail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Justin Bieber waves to fans as he leaves a jail after being released on bail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Two sports cars sit in a police impound lot in Miami Beach, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Gary I. Rothsein
A sign reading "Justin Bieber was here" next to a wall on the inside of a police lot where Justin Bieber's rented yellow Lamborghini sports car was impounded in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary I. Rothstein
Justin Bieber in a combination of booking photos. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department
Bodyguards try to block the view of Canadian singer Justin Bieber as he goes through Wladyslaw Reymont Airport in Lodz following his concert March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographer outside his hotel in central London, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographer outside his hotel in central London, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Fans scream as singer Justin Bieber appears at the window of a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fans surround the car containing singer Justin Bieber as he leaves a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Justin Bieber leaves a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Justin Bieber leaves a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
