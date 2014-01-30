版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 12:50 BJT

Trouble for Bieber

<p>Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station on Wednesday following reports he will be charged with assault over an incident in the city in December. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbed by scrmore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station on Wednesday following reports he will be charged with assault over an incident in the city in December. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber appears in front of Judge Joseph Farina by video link in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Justin Bieber appears in front of Judge Joseph Farina by video link in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Justin Bieber appears in front of Judge Joseph Farina by video link in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pool

Close
2 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber in a booking photo after being arrested in Miami on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, according to police. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept</p>

Justin Bieber in a booking photo after being arrested in Miami on a drunk driving charge after he was caughmore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Justin Bieber in a booking photo after being arrested in Miami on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, according to police. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept

Close
3 / 15
<p>Jeremy Bieber (2nd L), father of Justin Bieber, awaits the release of his son outside a Miami-Dade County jail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Jeremy Bieber (2nd L), father of Justin Bieber, awaits the release of his son outside a Miami-Dade County jmore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Jeremy Bieber (2nd L), father of Justin Bieber, awaits the release of his son outside a Miami-Dade County jail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
4 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber departs a Miami-Dade County jail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Justin Bieber departs a Miami-Dade County jail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Justin Bieber departs a Miami-Dade County jail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
5 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber waves to fans as he leaves a jail after being released on bail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Justin Bieber waves to fans as he leaves a jail after being released on bail in Miami, January 23, 2014. Rmore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Justin Bieber waves to fans as he leaves a jail after being released on bail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
6 / 15
<p>Two sports cars sit in a police impound lot in Miami Beach, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Gary I. Rothsein</p>

Two sports cars sit in a police impound lot in Miami Beach, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Gary I. Rothseinmore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Two sports cars sit in a police impound lot in Miami Beach, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Gary I. Rothsein

Close
7 / 15
<p>A sign reading "Justin Bieber was here" next to a wall on the inside of a police lot where Justin Bieber's rented yellow Lamborghini sports car was impounded in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary I. Rothstein</p>

A sign reading "Justin Bieber was here" next to a wall on the inside of a police lot where Justin Bieber's more

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A sign reading "Justin Bieber was here" next to a wall on the inside of a police lot where Justin Bieber's rented yellow Lamborghini sports car was impounded in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary I. Rothstein

Close
8 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber in a combination of booking photos. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department</p>

Justin Bieber in a combination of booking photos. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Deparmore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Justin Bieber in a combination of booking photos. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department

Close
9 / 15
<p>Bodyguards try to block the view of Canadian singer Justin Bieber as he goes through Wladyslaw Reymont Airport in Lodz following his concert March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta</p>

Bodyguards try to block the view of Canadian singer Justin Bieber as he goes through Wladyslaw Reymont Airpmore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Bodyguards try to block the view of Canadian singer Justin Bieber as he goes through Wladyslaw Reymont Airport in Lodz following his concert March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta

Close
10 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographer outside his hotel in central London, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographer outside his hotemore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographer outside his hotel in central London, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
11 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographer outside his hotel in central London, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographer outside his hotemore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographer outside his hotel in central London, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
12 / 15
<p>Fans scream as singer Justin Bieber appears at the window of a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Fans scream as singer Justin Bieber appears at the window of a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUmore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Fans scream as singer Justin Bieber appears at the window of a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
13 / 15
<p>Fans surround the car containing singer Justin Bieber as he leaves a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Fans surround the car containing singer Justin Bieber as he leaves a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013more

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Fans surround the car containing singer Justin Bieber as he leaves a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
14 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber leaves a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Justin Bieber leaves a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Justin Bieber leaves a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Brokeback Mountain opera

Brokeback Mountain opera

下一个

Brokeback Mountain opera

Brokeback Mountain opera

The doomed romance between two Wyoming sheep herders was first a short story, then an Oscar-winning film - and now it's an opera.

2014年 1月 29日
Tribute to the Beatles

Tribute to the Beatles

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take the stage together to mark 50 years since The Beatles' legendary debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.

2014年 1月 29日
Bieber in Panama

Bieber in Panama

Justin Bieber trades Miami and a Lamborghini for a quad on the beach in Panama.

2014年 1月 29日
Pete Seeger dies at 94

Pete Seeger dies at 94

Pete Seeger, legendary American folk folk singer and a voice for social justice, dies at the age of 94.

2014年 1月 28日

精选图集

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐