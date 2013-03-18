GLAAD Media Awards
A dance troupe performs during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carmore
A dance troupe performs during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Madonna presents the Vito Russo Award to journalist Anderson Cooper (not seen) during the 24th Annuamore
Singer Madonna presents the Vito Russo Award to journalist Anderson Cooper (not seen) during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Milla Jovovich presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2more
Actress Milla Jovovich presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer Nigel Barker presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16more
Photographer Nigel Barker presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Journalist Anderson Cooper accepts his Vito Russo Award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New Yomore
Journalist Anderson Cooper accepts his Vito Russo Award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013.more
Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor John Leguizamo and wife Justine Maurer arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, Marmore
Actor John Leguizamo and wife Justine Maurer arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personalities Jennifer "JWOW" Farley (L) and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Memore
TV personalities Jennifer "JWOW" Farley (L) and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Mo Rocca arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERmore
TV personality Mo Rocca arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16more
TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Anderson Cooper arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. more
TV personality Anderson Cooper arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Jennifer 'JWOW' Farley arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16more
TV personality Jennifer 'JWOW' Farley arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality June Shannon, from the show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo", arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Memore
TV personality June Shannon, from the show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo", arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Milla Jovovich arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERSmore
Actress Milla Jovovich arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Bernadette Peters arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTmore
Actress Bernadette Peters arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Producer Brett Ratner arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/more
Producer Brett Ratner arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
下一个
Profile: Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne said he was fine and thanked fans for their concern after a reported seizure that led TMZ.com to claim he was in a medically induced coma and near...
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Oscars after-parties
A look at Oscar winners and other celebrities as they attend parties after the Academy Awards.
Red carpet at the Oscars
The fashion hits and misses at this year's Academy Awards.
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.