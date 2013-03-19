版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 20日 星期三 06:25 BJT

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Weemore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Weemore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Weemore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Weemore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Marmore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Marmore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Marmore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Marchmore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Mamore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Marchmore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
19 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Mamore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Marchmore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
21 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Mamore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
23 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
24 / 27
<p>Model Karlie Kloss of the U.S. presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Model Karlie Kloss of the U.S. presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao more

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

Model Karlie Kloss of the U.S. presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
25 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Smore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
26 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Smore

2013年 3月 20日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
27 / 27
重播
下一图片集
Lindsay Lohan's legal woes

Lindsay Lohan's legal woes

下一个

Lindsay Lohan's legal woes

Lindsay Lohan's legal woes

A look at Lindsay Lohan during her various court appearances and brushes with the law.

2013年 3月 19日
GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD Media Awards

A look at the stars and celebrities attending the 24th Annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards in New York.

2013年 3月 19日
Profile: Lil Wayne

Profile: Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne said he was fine and thanked fans for their concern after a reported seizure that led TMZ.com to claim he was in a medically induced coma and near...

2013年 3月 19日
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

2013年 3月 6日

精选图集

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐