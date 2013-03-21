Jimmy Fallon to replace Leno
Late night talk show hosts Jay Leno (L) and Jimmy Fallon pose backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awamore
Late night talk show hosts Jay Leno (L) and Jimmy Fallon pose backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Jay Leno joke around backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hillsmore
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Jay Leno joke around backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon wrestle at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles Septemore
Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon wrestle at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jimmy Fallon presents the Never Say Never award at the Inaugural National Football League Honors at Super Bmore
Jimmy Fallon presents the Never Say Never award at the Inaugural National Football League Honors at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Executive Producer Don Mischer roll out the red carpet for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awamore
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Executive Producer Don Mischer roll out the red carpet for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon (L) in the Blue Room of the White more
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon (L) in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House/Handout
President Barack Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon at an interview during a televised taping of the "Late Nmore
President Barack Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon at an interview during a televised taping of the "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" show at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Jimmy Fallon performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Squamore
Jimmy Fallon performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jimmy Fallon (R) performs 'Born to Run' with American Idol's Randy Jackson at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmmore
Jimmy Fallon (R) performs 'Born to Run' with American Idol's Randy Jackson at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce (L) accepts the video of the year award for "Single Ladies" from Jimmy Fallon (C) and Andy Samberg more
Beyonce (L) accepts the video of the year award for "Single Ladies" from Jimmy Fallon (C) and Andy Samberg (R) at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jimmy Fallon kisses his wife Nancy Juvonen as they await the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switmore
Jimmy Fallon kisses his wife Nancy Juvonen as they await the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cameron Diaz and Jimmy Fallon laugh heartily as they act as presenters on stage at the 18th annual Nickelodmore
Cameron Diaz and Jimmy Fallon laugh heartily as they act as presenters on stage at the 18th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles April 2, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jimmy Fallon hugs Eva Longoria as they arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Tmore
Jimmy Fallon hugs Eva Longoria as they arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jimmy Fallon greets fans as he arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California more
Jimmy Fallon greets fans as he arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jimmy Fallon arrives at the premiere of "Arthur and the Invisibles" in New York January 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ermore
Jimmy Fallon arrives at the premiere of "Arthur and the Invisibles" in New York January 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
下一个
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
Lindsay Lohan's legal woes
A look at Lindsay Lohan during her various court appearances and brushes with the law.
GLAAD Media Awards
A look at the stars and celebrities attending the 24th Annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards in New York.
Profile: Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne said he was fine and thanked fans for their concern after a reported seizure that led TMZ.com to claim he was in a medically induced coma and near...
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.