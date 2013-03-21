版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 21日 星期四 22:45 BJT

Jimmy Fallon to replace Leno

<p>Late night talk show hosts Jay Leno (L) and Jimmy Fallon pose backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Late night talk show hosts Jay Leno (L) and Jimmy Fallon pose backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jimmy Fallon (L) and Jay Leno joke around backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Jimmy Fallon (L) and Jay Leno joke around backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon wrestle at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon wrestle at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jimmy Fallon presents the Never Say Never award at the Inaugural National Football League Honors at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Jimmy Fallon presents the Never Say Never award at the Inaugural National Football League Honors at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jimmy Fallon (L) and Executive Producer Don Mischer roll out the red carpet for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Jimmy Fallon (L) and Executive Producer Don Mischer roll out the red carpet for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon (L) in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House/Handout</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon (L) in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House/Handout

<p>President Barack Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon at an interview during a televised taping of the "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" show at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

President Barack Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon at an interview during a televised taping of the "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" show at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Jimmy Fallon performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Jimmy Fallon performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Jimmy Fallon (R) performs 'Born to Run' with American Idol's Randy Jackson at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Jimmy Fallon (R) performs 'Born to Run' with American Idol's Randy Jackson at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Beyonce (L) accepts the video of the year award for "Single Ladies" from Jimmy Fallon (C) and Andy Samberg (R) at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Beyonce (L) accepts the video of the year award for "Single Ladies" from Jimmy Fallon (C) and Andy Samberg (R) at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Jimmy Fallon kisses his wife Nancy Juvonen as they await the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Jimmy Fallon kisses his wife Nancy Juvonen as they await the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Cameron Diaz and Jimmy Fallon laugh heartily as they act as presenters on stage at the 18th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles April 2, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Cameron Diaz and Jimmy Fallon laugh heartily as they act as presenters on stage at the 18th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles April 2, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Jimmy Fallon hugs Eva Longoria as they arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Jimmy Fallon hugs Eva Longoria as they arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Jimmy Fallon greets fans as he arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Jimmy Fallon greets fans as he arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Jimmy Fallon arrives at the premiere of "Arthur and the Invisibles" in New York January 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Jimmy Fallon arrives at the premiere of "Arthur and the Invisibles" in New York January 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

