Jackson's legacy
An assistant displays a black Fedora hat owned by late singer Michael Jackson at Drouot auction house in Pamore
An assistant displays a black Fedora hat owned by late singer Michael Jackson at Drouot auction house in Paris February 11, 2013. The hat, made 1984 by Maddest Hatter in Los Angeles, estimated for between four to five thousand euros, was worn by singer Jackson during the last 'Victory Tour' concert in New York, August 25, 1984. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Michael Jackson impersonator Marvin Romero dances on the streets of Guatemala City, June 25, 2011, commemormore
Michael Jackson impersonator Marvin Romero dances on the streets of Guatemala City, June 25, 2011, commemorating the second anniversary of the pop star's death. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Sean Kang, a fan of the late pop star Michael Jackson, stands outside at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles Jamore
Sean Kang, a fan of the late pop star Michael Jackson, stands outside at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Recording artist Ciara performs during a tribute to Michael Jackson at the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angelmore
Recording artist Ciara performs during a tribute to Michael Jackson at the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angeles, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michael Jackson impersonator Hector Jackson (C) dances with thousands of other fans to "Thriller" in celebrmore
Michael Jackson impersonator Hector Jackson (C) dances with thousands of other fans to "Thriller" in celebration of the late singer's 51st birthday in Mexico City August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A male stripper (L) adjusts the headset of another performer impersonating pop singer Michael Jackson durinmore
A male stripper (L) adjusts the headset of another performer impersonating pop singer Michael Jackson during the Sex and Entertainment 2012 adult exhibition at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Fan Mike Manh dances to celebrate the life of pop icon Michael Jackson at Washington Square Park in New Yormore
Fan Mike Manh dances to celebrate the life of pop icon Michael Jackson at Washington Square Park in New York June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Singer Michael Jackson is immortalized in a ceremony where his children Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jacksmore
Singer Michael Jackson is immortalized in a ceremony where his children Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ne-Yo dressed as Michael Jackson performs at the the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late more
Ne-Yo dressed as Michael Jackson performs at the the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
South Korean fans of the deceased U.S. pop star Michael Jackson dance during a flash mob event commemoratinmore
South Korean fans of the deceased U.S. pop star Michael Jackson dance during a flash mob event commemorating the second anniversary of his death at Gwanghwamoon Square in central Seoul June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Michael Jackson impersonator Goward Horton poses for the media outside the courthouse during the opening damore
Michael Jackson impersonator Goward Horton poses for the media outside the courthouse during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
A demonstrator with a tattoo of Michael Jackson stands outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opmore
A demonstrator with a tattoo of Michael Jackson stands outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
A fan of pop star Michael Jackson dances to commemorate the singer during a memorial in Taipei July 5, 2009more
A fan of pop star Michael Jackson dances to commemorate the singer during a memorial in Taipei July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A young fan dances as he waits to enter the Apollo Theater for a public memorial for pop star Michael Jacksmore
A young fan dances as he waits to enter the Apollo Theater for a public memorial for pop star Michael Jackson in New York June 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Michael Jackson fan dressed as the late pop star waits in a line to celebrate the release of the album Mimore
A Michael Jackson fan dressed as the late pop star waits in a line to celebrate the release of the album Michael in New York December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
