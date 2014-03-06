Paris Fashion Week
French actress Beatrice Rosen poses before the Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde Fall/Winter 20more
French actress Beatrice Rosen poses before the Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of hmore
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Models present creations by Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2more
Models present creations by Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde as part of his Fall/Winter 201more
A model presents a creation by Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Make-up brushes are displayed before the start of Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde's Fall/Wintmore
Make-up brushes are displayed before the start of Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde as part of his Fall/Winter 201more
A model presents a creation by Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Photographers and television crews work as a model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiermore
Photographers and television crews work as a model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a hand bag creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton more
A model presents a hand bag creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton as part omore
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli from his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's rmore
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli from his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-more
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton from her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-tmore
A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton from her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo as part of their more
Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo as part of their Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for house Valentino during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's reamore
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Lea Peckre for Maison Lejaby. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lea Peckre for Maison Lejaby. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Clare Waight Keller for Chloe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Clare Waight Keller for Chloe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Clare Waight Keller for Chloe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Clare Waight Keller for Chloe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Phoebe Philo for Celine. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Phoebe Philo for Celine. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Maxime Simoens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maxime Simoens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Kenzo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Kenzo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Kenzo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Kenzo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears with a model at the end of his show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears with a model at the end of his show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Veronique Leroy. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Veronique Leroy. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren for Viktor&Rolf. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren for Viktor&Rolf. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Junya Watanabe. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Junya Watanabe. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Raf Simons for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Raf Simons for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maison Martin Margiela. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Maison Martin Margiela. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model wears the world's most expensive pair of boots created by the diamond trader Diarough/UNI-Design anmore
A model wears the world's most expensive pair of boots created by the diamond trader Diarough/UNI-Design and Belgian fashion house A.F. Vandevorst during their show. The boots are priced for sale at $3.188 million, according to a press statement. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Roland Mouret. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Roland Mouret. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Geraldo da Conceicao for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Geraldo da Conceicao for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Hussein Chalayan. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Hussein Chalayan. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Christian Wijnants . REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Christian Wijnants . REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sharon Wauchob. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sharon Wauchob. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Marcel Marongiu for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Marcel Marongiu for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Corrie Nielsen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Corrie Nielsen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Corrie Nielsen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Corrie Nielsen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
下一个
Justin Bieber, inked
Miami Beach Police release photos of Justin Bieber's tattoos.
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week.
Shopping, Chanel-style
Designer Karl Lagerfeld transforms his Paris Fashion Week runway into a "Chanel Shopping Center".
Oscar red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Oscars.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.