图片 | 2014年 3月 6日 星期四 09:00 BJT

Paris Fashion Week

<p>French actress Beatrice Rosen poses before the Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Models present creations by Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>A model presents a creation by Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Make-up brushes are displayed before the start of Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>A model presents a creation by Danish designer Ole Yde for fashion house Yde as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Photographers and television crews work as a model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>A model presents a hand bag creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli from his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton from her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo as part of their Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for house Valentino during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Elie Saab. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Elie Saab. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Lea Peckre for Maison Lejaby. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Clare Waight Keller for Chloe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Clare Waight Keller for Chloe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Phoebe Philo for Celine. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Maxime Simoens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Kenzo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Kenzo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>French designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears with a model at the end of his show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Veronique Leroy. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren for Viktor&amp;Rolf. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Junya Watanabe. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Raf Simons for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Maison Martin Margiela. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>A model wears the world's most expensive pair of boots created by the diamond trader Diarough/UNI-Design and Belgian fashion house A.F. Vandevorst during their show. The boots are priced for sale at $3.188 million, according to a press statement. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Roland Mouret. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Geraldo da Conceicao for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Hussein Chalayan. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Christian Wijnants . REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Manish Arora. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Sharon Wauchob. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Marcel Marongiu for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Corrie Nielsen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

<p>Corrie Nielsen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

