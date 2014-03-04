版本:
中国
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

<p>Singer Rihanna poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

<p>Singer Rihanna is seen before the British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Singer Rihanna poses before the Lanvin Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Singer Rihanna poses before the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Rihanna and DJ and model Leigh Lezark poses during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Rihanna poses during a photocall before the Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Actress Jessica Alba poses for photographers before H and M's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Actress Keira Knightley poses during a photocall before the Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas pose during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>U.S. singer Eve performs next to models as they present creations during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris Fashion Week, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Australian model Miranda Kerr, actress Jessica Alba and Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles pose for photographers before H and M's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>French actress Catherine Deneuve (C) and Josephine de La Baume (R) attend the Etam Live Show Lingerie during Paris fashion week February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Actress Clemence Poesy poses during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>French actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>French actress Elisa Sednaoui poses during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Actress Noomi Rapace poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Actress Rila Fukushima poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Australian model Miranda Kerr poses for photographers before H and M's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas pose during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐