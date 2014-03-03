Oscar red carpet

版本:
<p>Jennifer Lawrence in a bright red Dior figure-hugging peplum dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Lupita Nyong'o in a custom pastel blue Prada gown with Fred Leighton jewels. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Cate Blanchett in a blush gold embellished Armani Prive dress. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Amy Adams in a Gucci Premiere couture strapless gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Angelina Jolie in a gray sequined Elie Saab gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jessica Biel in a column Chanel gown beaded with pastel pink and blue sequins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Sandra Bullock in a strapless satin Alexander McQueen number. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Lady Gaga in a cream detailed Versace accessorized with a scarf around her neck. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Anne Hathaway in a dramatic halter-neck black and silver mirrored Gucci gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Portia De Rossi in a cream lace-detailed Naeem Khan dress. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Kerry Washington in an amethyst strapless Jason Wu dress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Kristin Chenoweth in a metallic beaded gown by Roberto Cavalli. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Idina Menzel in a forest green strapless gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>June Squibb in an emerald sequined Tadashi Shoji gown. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Viola Davis in a deep green Escada dress. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Kevin Spacey in a navy tuxedo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jennifer Garner in a pale silver beaded flapper-style Oscar de la Renta dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Meryl Streep in a white and black Lanvin dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Julia Roberts in a lace peplum Givenchy gown. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Naomi Watts in a beaded white form-fitting Calvin Klein dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Julie Delpy in a shimmering silver Jenny Packham dress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Emma Watson in a black shimmering Vera Wang number. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Charlize Theron, wearing a plunging v-neck black Dior gown and $15 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Charlize Theron, wearing a plunging v-neck black Dior gown and $15 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds.

<p>Olivia Wilde in a sleeveless column Valentino and Jason Sudekis in a navy Prada suit. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Olivia Wilde in a sleeveless column Valentino and Jason Sudekis in a navy Prada suit.

<p>Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actress Kristen Bell, wearing an ice gray strapless dress by Roberto Cavalli, arrives with husband Dax Shepard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Kristen Bell, wearing an ice gray strapless dress by Roberto Cavalli, arrives with husband Dax Shepard.

<p>Pharrell WIlliams, wearing a Lanvin suit with shorts, arrives with wife, Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pharrell WIlliams, wearing a Lanvin suit with shorts, arrives with wife, Helen Lasichanh.

<p>Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Jared Leto wearing a Saint Laurent white tuxedo jacket with black pants and a red bowtie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jared Leto wearing a Saint Laurent white tuxedo jacket with black pants and a red bowtie.

<p>Chiwetel Ejiofor and his girlfriend Sari Mercer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Anna Kendrick. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>TV host for Extra Maria Menouos. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Glenn Close. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Penelope Cruz, wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture silk mousseline gown. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Filmmaker Sara Ishaq. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Director Aflonso Cuaron and his partner Sheherazade Goldsmith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Sally Hawkins. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Bill Murray. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>The shoes worn by figure skater and commentator Johnny Weir. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Co-Chair of Disney Media and President of the Disney/ABC Television Group Anne Sweeney. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Co-Chair of Disney Media and President of the Disney/ABC Television Group Anne Sweeney.

<p>Director Steve McQueen and partner Bianca Stigter. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Christian Bale. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Retired figure skater Tara Lipinski and figure skater Johnny Weir. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Laura Dern. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Musician Karen O. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Actor Michael B. Jordan from the film Fruitvale Station. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Brian Cullinan (L) and Rick Rosas from the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers hold briefcases containing the winning envelopes. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Brian Cullinan (L) and Rick Rosas from the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers hold briefcases containing the winning envelopes.

<p>Chef Wolfgang Puck and his staff pose on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p> Adepero Oduye from 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Craig Broten and Melisa Wallack, best original screenplay nominees for Dallas Buyers Club. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Craig Broten and Melisa Wallack, best original screenplay nominees for Dallas Buyers Club.

<p>Lorna Luft and her sister Liza Minnelli. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>The shoes worn by Pharrell WIlliams as he arrives with wife Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Presenter Joseph Gordon-Levitt. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Johnny Knoxville and his wife Naomi Nelson. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

