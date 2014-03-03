Best of the Oscars
Director and producer Steve McQueen celebrates after accepting the Oscar for best picture with Lupita Nyong'o for 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matthew McConaughey accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actress winner Cate Blanchett looks back as she leaves the photo room with her Oscar. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alfonso Cuaron poses with the awards for best director and best film editing for Gravity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o accepts her award for best supporting actress for 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cate Blanchett reacts after she won best actress for Blue Jasmine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cate Blanchett reacts after she won best actress for Blue Jasmine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jennifer Lawrence peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture to post on Twitter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture to post on Twitter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director and producer Steve McQueen jumps after accepting the Oscar for best picture for 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Winners Cate Blanchett for Best Actress, and Lupita Nyong'o for Best Supporting Actress hold their Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams performs in front of actress Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pharrell Williams performs in front of actress Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matthew McConaughey is congratulated by Leonardo DiCaprio after winning best actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ellen DeGeneres delivers pizza to the audience as Brad Pitt hands out paper plates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Show host Ellen DeGeneres wears a fairy costume while on stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Show host Ellen DeGeneres wears a fairy costume while on stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ellen DeGeneres hosts the show at start of the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ellen DeGeneres hosts the show at start of the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jared Leto, best supporting actor winner for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, shakes hands as best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bradley Cooper, best supporting actor nominee for his role in American Hustle, and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse eat pizza after it was delivered by show host Ellen DeGeneres (not shown). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Meryl Streep on the red carpet . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meryl Streep on the red carpet . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Darlene Love sings as Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers (R) look on as they accept the Oscar for best documentary feature for 20 Feet from Stardom. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pink performs a tribute to The Wizard of Oz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pink performs a tribute to The Wizard of Oz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Olivia Wilde, wearing Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, winks next to Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
John Ridley heads to the stage to accept the Oscar for adapted screenplay for 12 Years a Slave as Lupita Nyong'o and Brad Pitt applaud. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peter Del Vecho, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck accept the Oscar for best animated feature film for Frozen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Karen O performs her best oringinal song nominated song The Moon Song from the film Her. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence gestures as she takes the stage to present the Oscar for performance by an actor in a leading role. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pharrell Williams performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pharrell Williams performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bette Midler sings Wind Beneath my Wings. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bette Midler sings Wind Beneath my Wings. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bette Midler takes the stage to sing Wind Beneath my Wings. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bette Midler takes the stage to sing Wind Beneath my Wings. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Idina Menzel performs nominated original song Let it Go by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, for Fromore
Idina Menzel performs nominated original song Let it Go by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, for Frozen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez kiss while holding their Oscars for Best Original Song for Let it Go in the film Frozen. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Angelina Jolie and Sidney Poitier take the stage to present the Oscar for achievement in directing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ellen DeGeneres receives pizza to be given to the audience. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ellen DeGeneres receives pizza to be given to the audience. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jamie Foxx is shown backstage before presenting the Oscar for achievement in music. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matthew McConaughey holds his Oscar for Best Actor for Dallas Buyers Club while hugging actress Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Anna Kendrick and Gabourey Sidibe take the stage to present the Oscar for achievement in film editing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ellen Degeneres plays a guitar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ellen Degeneres plays a guitar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spike Jonze, winner original screenplay for Her, speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spike Jonze, winner original screenplay for Her, speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U2 perform Ordinary Love from the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U2 perform Ordinary Love from the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Paolo Sorrentino (R) actor and Tony Servillo accept the Oscar for best foreign language film for the Italian movie The Great Beauty. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
