Best of the Oscars

<p>Director and producer Steve McQueen celebrates after accepting the Oscar for best picture with Lupita Nyong'o for 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Matthew McConaughey accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Best actress winner Cate Blanchett looks back as she leaves the photo room with her Oscar. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Alfonso Cuaron poses with the awards for best director and best film editing for Gravity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lupita Nyong'o accepts her award for best supporting actress for 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Cate Blanchett reacts after she won best actress for Blue Jasmine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Jennifer Lawrence peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture to post on Twitter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Director and producer Steve McQueen jumps after accepting the Oscar for best picture for 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Winners Cate Blanchett for Best Actress, and Lupita Nyong'o for Best Supporting Actress hold their Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Pharrell Williams performs in front of actress Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Matthew McConaughey is congratulated by Leonardo DiCaprio after winning best actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Ellen DeGeneres delivers pizza to the audience as Brad Pitt hands out paper plates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Show host Ellen DeGeneres wears a fairy costume while on stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Ellen DeGeneres hosts the show at start of the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Jared Leto, best supporting actor winner for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, shakes hands as best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Bradley Cooper, best supporting actor nominee for his role in American Hustle, and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse eat pizza after it was delivered by show host Ellen DeGeneres (not shown). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Meryl Streep on the red carpet . REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Darlene Love sings as Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers (R) look on as they accept the Oscar for best documentary feature for 20 Feet from Stardom. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Pink performs a tribute to The Wizard of Oz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Olivia Wilde, wearing Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, winks next to Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>John Ridley heads to the stage to accept the Oscar for adapted screenplay for 12 Years a Slave as Lupita Nyong'o and Brad Pitt applaud. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Peter Del Vecho, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck accept the Oscar for best animated feature film for Frozen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Karen O performs her best oringinal song nominated song The Moon Song from the film Her. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Jennifer Lawrence gestures as she takes the stage to present the Oscar for performance by an actor in a leading role. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Pharrell Williams performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Bette Midler sings Wind Beneath my Wings. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Bette Midler takes the stage to sing Wind Beneath my Wings. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Idina Menzel performs nominated original song Let it Go by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, for Frozen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez kiss while holding their Oscars for Best Original Song for Let it Go in the film Frozen. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Angelina Jolie and Sidney Poitier take the stage to present the Oscar for achievement in directing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Ellen DeGeneres receives pizza to be given to the audience. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Jamie Foxx is shown backstage before presenting the Oscar for achievement in music. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Matthew McConaughey holds his Oscar for Best Actor for Dallas Buyers Club while hugging actress Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Anna Kendrick and Gabourey Sidibe take the stage to present the Oscar for achievement in film editing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Ellen Degeneres plays a guitar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Spike Jonze, winner original screenplay for Her, speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>U2 perform Ordinary Love from the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Director Paolo Sorrentino (R) actor and Tony Servillo accept the Oscar for best foreign language film for the Italian movie The Great Beauty. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

