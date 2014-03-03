Oscar after-parties
Actor Bill Murray "photobombs" singer Selena Gomez as they arrive for the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jared Leto jokes around as actress Anne Hathaway poses at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cate Blanchett, winner for best actress for her role in "Blue Jasmine", carries her Oscar statue at the Governors Ball at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Oscar host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Matthew McConaughey and Lupita Nyong'o hold their Oscars for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively at the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Singer Bette Midler arrives at the Governors Ball following the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Director David O. Russell gestures with director Spike Jonze's (back 3rd L) Oscar as he jokes on the carpet at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. Jonze won the award for for best original screenplay for the film "Her". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Spike Jonze, winner of best original screenplay for the film "Her", kisses director Alfonso Cuaron (R), winner of best director and best film editing for the film "Gravity", at the Governors Ball for the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actor Jonah Hill attends the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Director Spike Jonze kisses director David O. Russell (L) as they joke upon arriving at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. Jonze won the award for for best original screenplay for the film "Her". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o walks with her award for best supporting actress for her role in the film "12 Years a Slave" at the Governors Ball for at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jared Leto (L), best supporting actor winner for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" and his brother Shannon Leto (R) pose with Leto's Oscar statuette at the Governors Ball at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress June Squibb arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Taylor Swift arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Bradley Cooper (C) arrives with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse (2nd L) and guests at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Ethan Hawke gestures as he arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Lady Gaga and fashion designer Donatella Versace arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Photographer Terry Richardson arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (R) hold their awards for best original song for "Let it Go" as they arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jane Fonda (R) taps actress Olivia Munn as she poses for photos at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ellen Page arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White (R) hold up their gold medals as they arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Producer Harvey Weinstein and his wife and actress Georgina Chapman arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U2's Bono runs down the carpet at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Neil Patrick Harris (L) and partner David Burtka, arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Olivia Wilde and actor Jason Sudeikis joke around with comedian Bill Hader (R) as they arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kate Hudson arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Ben Affleck and his wife, actress Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Sidney Poitier and his daughter arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Andrea Beckett (L), actor Bruce Dern and actress Laura Dern arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Luke Hemsworth (L), Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth (R) arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Pop singer Lance Bass (R) and Michael Turchin arrive at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch smiles as he arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paolo Sorrentino, director of the Italian film "The Great Beauty" (L) poses with the award for best foreign language film with the film's star Toni Servillo at the Governors Ball at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Emma Roberts arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kate Hudson is seen at the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Comedian Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Glenn Close arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Larry David arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tennis star Serena Williams arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Figure skater and television personalities Johnny Weir and retired skater Tara Lipinski arrive at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician Steven Tyler arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
