中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 4日 星期二 23:10 BJT

Shopping, Chanel-style

<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>Chanel mineral bottles are displayed on supermarket shelves of "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>Guests take a selfie in front of supermarket shelves at the "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>Singer Rihanna poses for journalists after the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>Actress Melanie Griffith (L) and her daughter Stella Banderas pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>Actress Keira Knightley poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>Singer Rihanna (R) and DJ and model Leigh Lezark pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

<p>French actress Elisa Sednaoui poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

